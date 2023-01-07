ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munfordville, KY

WBKO

Hart County family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A family in Hart County is asking for answers after one of their dogs was reportedly stolen out of their front yard in broad daylight. Like any dog owner, the Layton’s love for their dogs knows no bounds. “They’re family,” said Cheyenne Layton....
HART COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash

The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash. The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23. Justin Logan's forecast: Milder and dry for now. Georgetown PD: Surfing public Wi-Fi safely. FOX 56's Tyler...
HART COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year

GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash

GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
MAGNOLIA, KY
935wain.com

Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community

On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Man injured after hitting cow on Falls of Rough Rd.

A driver suffered a serious injury after hitting a cow on Falls of Rough Road (Hwy 79). Monday night at approximately 5:20, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident in the 14500 block of Falls of Rough Road. Upon arriving...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
jpinews.com

Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years

The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Woman dies in Hart County car crash

MAGNOLIA, Ky. – One woman is dead following a collision between a vehicle and school bus in Hart County. Around 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, the Kentucky State Police was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway.
HART COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Car crash leads to power outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you live around West 11th Ave. and Payne Street in Bowling Green, you may have lost power this morning. BGMU says that over 500 customers were without power waking up this morning after a car allegedly ran into an electrical pole. Crews are reportedly...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County

An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Police Search For Liquor Store Robbers

Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County early Sunday morning. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Magistrates Dive Into Business

Members of Meade County Fiscal Court met during their regular meeting Tuesday (1/10) evening which drew several onlookers for the first regular meeting led by Judge Executive Troy Kok. The court approved a deed and access easement for a new proposed water tower for the city of Brandenburg. The land...
BRANDENBURG, KY

