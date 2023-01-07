ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a young man was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening. According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17-year-old male shot and killed at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a 17-year-old male was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening. According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Athens

The GBI has released the name of the Athens man killed in last Friday night’s officer-involved shooting: Clinton Burkhalter was 42 years old. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was suspected of driving a stolen car when he fired shots from the driveway of a home on Smokey Road. Burkhalter was killed. No officers were injured. The two officers involved are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing GBI investigation.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
GREENVILLE, SC
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case

The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

MPD Reports: DUI crashes; pursuit; celebratory gunfire causes concerns

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle...
MONROE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale K9 handler whose personal dogs died in hot shed indicted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy Eric Tolbert has been indicted, after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered that he left three of his personal dogs inside a hot shed last year, and all three died. Then, according to an internal investigation, he threw their bodies into a trash can.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police

ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

