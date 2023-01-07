The GBI has released the name of the Athens man killed in last Friday night’s officer-involved shooting: Clinton Burkhalter was 42 years old. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was suspected of driving a stolen car when he fired shots from the driveway of a home on Smokey Road. Burkhalter was killed. No officers were injured. The two officers involved are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing GBI investigation.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO