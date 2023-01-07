Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
NE Ga police blotter includes drug bust in Jackson Co, stolen mail arrest in Hall Co
A man from Jefferson and a woman from Winder are arrested on drug charges in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Standridge and Falon Carew were taken into a custody after a traffic stop in which what are called substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found.
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a young man was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening. According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger...
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old male shot and killed at DeKalb County gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a 17-year-old male was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening. According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger...
GBI investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Athens
The GBI has released the name of the Athens man killed in last Friday night’s officer-involved shooting: Clinton Burkhalter was 42 years old. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was suspected of driving a stolen car when he fired shots from the driveway of a home on Smokey Road. Burkhalter was killed. No officers were injured. The two officers involved are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing GBI investigation.
Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
WYFF4.com
GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
YAHOO!
Gainesville police investigating fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist on Archer Road
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday afternoon involving a bicyclist in the 3500 block of Southwest Archer Road, according to a department Facebook post. The incident took place at 12:50 p.m. in the alley behind Kohl's department store. GPD confirmed the deceased as a 37-year-old...
allongeorgia.com
White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case
The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: DUI crashes; pursuit; celebratory gunfire causes concerns
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale K9 handler whose personal dogs died in hot shed indicted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy Eric Tolbert has been indicted, after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered that he left three of his personal dogs inside a hot shed last year, and all three died. Then, according to an internal investigation, he threw their bodies into a trash can.
Damage, arrests reported in aftermath of downtown championship celebration
Tuesday was a day for assessing damage in downtown Athens, with pieces of a public art display among the casualties of fans celebrating in the aftermath of the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win in Los Angeles. Athens-Clarke County Police say arrests were made. The Bulldog football team returned to Athens last night.
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police
ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
FOX Carolina
Woman in recovery as deputies search for suspect in I-85 shooting
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a woman was sent to the hospital following a shooting incident on I-85 between mile markers 1 and 2. Deputies responded to a call in reference to gunshots that were fired from one...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two people injured after car crashes into hospital emergency room in DeKalb, officials say
Atlanta youth curfew legislation on hold while legal team reviews its constitutionality. 600 potential jurors being questioned as Young Thug jury selection begins second week. 600 potential jurors being questioned as Young Thug jury selection begins second week. Georgia is entering a new political era. The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session...
atlantanewsfirst.com
All lanes closed on I-85 northbound after vehicle fire in Jackson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All northbound lanes of I-85 are closed near State Route 211 following an incident. A car reportedly caught fire on the roadway, obstructing traffic. The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates the road could be clear by 8 p.m.
Comments / 0