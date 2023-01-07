U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Pledges to Tackle Immigration, ‘Woke' Education Policies and IRS Funding

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
NBC Philadelphia
Biden's Plea to Lawmakers in Rare Op-Ed: Unite to Hold Tech Accountable
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on Republicans and Democrats in Congress to come together to pass legislation placing new guardrails on the tech industry. The op-ed is one of the most pointed calls yet from the president for Congress to take action on...
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
NBC Philadelphia
House Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against GOP Rep. George Santos of New York
Two New York Democratic congressmen filed a House Ethics Committee complaint against Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican from New York. Santos recently was caught lying about and embellishing details on his resume. Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, in a six-page letter, called on the panel to probe...
Judges weigh GOP bid to delay 2 Pa. House special elections
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Preparations are far along for two Pittsburgh-area special elections that the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania House has filed a lawsuit to delay past their scheduled date in early February. With Democrats and Republicans nearly even in the state House, the two special elections could determine...
NBC Philadelphia
Georgia Grand Jury Probing Trump for Possible 2020 Election Crimes Completes Work
A special grand jury in Georgia that investigated ex-President Donald Trump and others for possible crimes related to their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in that state has completed its work. The end of the grand jury's work means it will now be up to the Fulton County...
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Governor Bars TikTok, Other ‘High-Risk' Platforms From State Devices
Léelo en español aquí. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that his administration is barring certain “high-risk” social media platforms like TikTok on state devices. The decision applies to state agencies under the executive branch and comes as a third of U.S. states...
NBC Philadelphia
Federal Prosecutor Reviewing Classified Documents Found at Former Biden Office
A number of government documents marked classified were found this fall by lawyers for President Joe Biden in a closet in a Washington, D.C., office used by Biden when he was a private citizen. The Department of Justice and the National Archives and Records Administration are reviewing the circumstances surrounding...
