ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Pledges to Tackle Immigration, ‘Woke' Education Policies and IRS Funding

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
NBC Philadelphia

Biden's Plea to Lawmakers in Rare Op-Ed: Unite to Hold Tech Accountable

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on Republicans and Democrats in Congress to come together to pass legislation placing new guardrails on the tech industry. The op-ed is one of the most pointed calls yet from the president for Congress to take action on...
NBC Philadelphia

NJ Governor Bars TikTok, Other ‘High-Risk' Platforms From State Devices

Léelo en español aquí. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that his administration is barring certain “high-risk” social media platforms like TikTok on state devices. The decision applies to state agencies under the executive branch and comes as a third of U.S. states...

Comments / 0

Community Policy