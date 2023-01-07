ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Secrecy in the transfer portal

With many teams’ insiders reporting visits that transfers are taking, the beat on Notre Dame football has been unusually quiet. Besides the Sam Hartman noise, the Irish have been a somewhat mysterious and surprising team this offseason. While they’ve landed Spencer Shrader, Ben Krimm, Kaleb Smith, Sam Hartman, and Thomas Harper, all but one has been relatively out of the blue.
247Sports

Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend

On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
max983.net

Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award

A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
WNDU

New school opens in Elkhart this fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
abc57.com

Mishawaka Parks and Recreation wins 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department is the winner of the 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest. The contest was put on by the Indiana Park & Recreation Association, and results were determined based on the number of likes and shares that each individual photo received. Mishawaka's photo...
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
WGN TV

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
WNDU

Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
WNDU

Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road. “It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham. Tim Graham lost...
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
abc57.com

South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
WNDU

Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13, for nurses and medical assistants. It’s taking place at the Mishawaka Medical Center, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. Interviews are available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and Medical Assistants.
