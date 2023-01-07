Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Secrecy in the transfer portal
With many teams’ insiders reporting visits that transfers are taking, the beat on Notre Dame football has been unusually quiet. Besides the Sam Hartman noise, the Irish have been a somewhat mysterious and surprising team this offseason. While they’ve landed Spencer Shrader, Ben Krimm, Kaleb Smith, Sam Hartman, and Thomas Harper, all but one has been relatively out of the blue.
Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend
On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
Local Girls High School Basketball players nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Three local High school basketball players were nominated to participate in the McDonald's All-American Game. Nevaeh Foster of Mishawaka Marian High school, Rashunda Jones and Amiya Reynolds of South Bend Washington, are begin invited to participate in the Girl's All-Star game. On January 24, ESPN's NBA Today...
The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel You Can’t Miss
Tourist Attraction : The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel. The Chapel of the Resurrection, the main structure on the campus of Valparaiso University is located in Valparaiso (Indiana). It is primarily used to facilitate many Lutheran campus worship service. In 1959, the original Chapel of...
Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award
A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
Mishawaka Parks and Recreation wins 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department is the winner of the 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest. The contest was put on by the Indiana Park & Recreation Association, and results were determined based on the number of likes and shares that each individual photo received. Mishawaka's photo...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen. Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road. “It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham. Tim Graham lost...
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
ACLU sues City of Warsaw for incident involving police captain, chief
WARSAW, Ind. - The ACLU of Indiana is suing the City of Warsaw after a captain with the Warsaw Police Department allegedly held a man while investigating a New Year's party at the man's home in 2022, according to court documents. In the early hours of January 1, 2022, Chief...
Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13, for nurses and medical assistants. It’s taking place at the Mishawaka Medical Center, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. Interviews are available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and Medical Assistants.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in St. Joseph County
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. 2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now...
