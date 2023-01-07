Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.

