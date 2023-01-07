Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox44news.com
UMHB Quarterback Kyle King signs pro football contract with Saarland Hurricanes in Germany
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After putting together one of the greatest careers in UMHB Football history, quarterback Kyle King will continue playing football at the professional level in Germany. The former Cru signal caller agreed to a contract with the Saarland Hurricanes of the German Football League. In...
fox44news.com
Retirement Ceremony for KPD Chief Kimble set for Thursday
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble’s retirement ceremony is set for Thursday, January 12th. Kimble announced his plans to retire in December. He was named the Chief of Police in Killeen in September of 2017. He was sworn in as a Texas Police Officer on February 16th, 2018.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
fox44news.com
McGregor trash truck catches fire in Belton
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A McGregor trash truck catches fire in front of Belton Feed & Supply. The Belton Police Department initially reported a vehicle fire early Wednesday afternoon at 410 E 2nd Avenue. The department said 2nd Avenue was shut down between Wall Street and Blair Street. Travelers wre urged to consider alternate routes or to prepare for delays.
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport included in FAA outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Federal Aviation Administration experienced a nationwide system outage, which has affected at least two flight times at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK). The FAA said Wednesday morning that flights are resuming slowly across the country, following an overnight outage to a system...
fox44news.com
One killed in Milam County crash
Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – One person was killed in a Monday evening traffic crash near the Milam-Robertson County Line. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office reports it happened on FM-485 East, on the Milam County side of the Brazos River bridge, about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters from Gause and Hearne responded to the scene.
fox44news.com
Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
