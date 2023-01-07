Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
Police captain, others give CPR to help save 8-month-old in crash in Miami County
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A state police captain and other good Samaritans were credited with reviving an 8-month-old infant in a Tuesday morning crash, authorities say. Indiana State Police and Miami County Sheriff’s Office about 8:05 a.m. Tuesday were sent to a two-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 31 at County Road 1000 North. That’s near the rural community of Perrysburg in northern Miami County, which is about a 90-minute drive north of Indianapolis.
Man arrested after police chase, standoff on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning on I-465 after he led police on a chase through multiple counties. News 8’s Lakyn McGee spoke with the Fishers Police Department. Police said they were surveilling a home with a person of interest and saw that person get into a vehicle and drive away.
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LPD: Homeless man stabbed two people in Centennial Park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Two people were attacked and stabbed while at Centennial Park with a child on Tuesday. According to police, the two victims were at the park when the mother of the child was attacked and stabbed in the neck. the second victim immediately attempted to stop the attack by tackling the suspect. A struggled ensued between them which resulted in the second victim being stabbed in the leg.
8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash
PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
Lawrence officer out of hospital after shooting; neighbor decries violence
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence police officer was shot in the leg and a man was killed by police Tuesday night during a warrant service in a northeast side neighborhood. On Wednesday morning, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said that the officer had been treated and released from the hospital. The officer, who has not been named, was expected to recover. His injuries were not life-threatening.
IMPD: Man arrested for September 2022 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a homicide that happened in Sept. 2022, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received a call about a person shot just after midnight on June 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.
Lafayette man found guilty of 3-year-old's murder
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- A jury on Wednesday found Jermaine Garnes guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Zeus Cox. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts, including murder, neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery. The boy's mother, Crystal Cox, was convicted of...
Greencastle man leads police on chase, fires shots with child in car
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Greencastle man was arrested Monday during a standoff after police say they tried to pull him over but he refused to stop. Police also say the he had a child in the car during the chase. Police say they saw a vehicle on U.S....
Columbus woman, Indy man killed in 2-vehicle US 31 Johnson County crash
AMITY, Ind. – UPDATE: The two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 that took the lives of a Bartholomew County woman and a Marion County man on Monday evening was determined to be a head-on collision, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities say witnesses at the scene told...
Suspect arrested after alleged liquor store robbery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police arrested one person suspected of robbing a liquor store and then forcing a standoff with police. According to LPD, just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a robbery at Clark Liquors on 4th Street. Police said 26-year-old Leondre Barron entered the store and proceeded to steal liquor. When confronted by an employee, he verbally threatened to shoot them, though did not show a weapon.
Infant’s Cause of Death Revealed
INDIANAPOLIS — The little girl who died Sunday after an incident on North Linwood Avenue has been identified. IMPD officers went to an apartment Sunday morning after learning of an unresponsive infant. The 7-month-old girl was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Child Abuse detectives began investigating,...
