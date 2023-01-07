Supercard Of Honor is coming to Los Angeles. Ring Of Honor is returning to Los Angeles on Friday, March 31, 2023 as the company is set to host the Supercard Of Honor event. This is the first time that Supercard Of Honor has been held in California since 2015, when the promotion ran the ninth edition of the event in Redwood City, California. Furthermore, the promotion hasn't ran an event in Southern California since 2011.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO