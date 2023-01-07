Read full article on original website
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot
Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
AEW Dynamite (1/11) Preview: Escalera de la Muerte, Danielson vs. Takeshita, Hangman vs. MOX, More
It's Wednesday, January, 11, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Dynamite hits the west coast with a major grudge match, a high-stakes Ladder Match. Also, tonight's show will feature the latest in Bryan Danielson's World Championship quest, and more.
Anthony Bowens Hopes The Acclaimed Are Done With Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are coming off back-to-back victories over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, first defeating them on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite and then defeating them again at AEW Battle of the Belts V. The rivalry between The Acclaimed and Jarrett & Lethal...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/9): Claudio Castagnoli, Bandido, House Of Black In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 9, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/9) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) defeated Josh Woods. Athena...
Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Grayson Waller On Young Rock, The Challenge, Bron Breakker, Ladder Match Spot | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Grayson Waller ahead of NXT New Year's Evil on January 10 on USA Network!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Mickie James: I Don’t Wanna Stay In Wrestling Longer Than I’m Welcomed, I've Had An Amazing Career
Mickie James discusses the potential closing moments of her in-ring career. The world of wrestling might be subject to a massive retirement this week, as Mickie James looks to avoid retirement as she is set to take on Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in a Career vs. Title match. This match is another chapter in James' Last Rodeo run that has been ongoing since September.
Report: Karl Fredericks Signs With WWE
A former NJPW star has inked a deal with WWE. After being a free agent for over four months, Karl Fredericks has reportedly found a new home in the world of pro wrestling. According to a new report from PW Insider, Fredericks has officially signed with WWE and has already started at the company's performance center. The report also states that Fredericks will be on the NXT brand.
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again
Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Grayson Waller SHOOTS SOFTLY On Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews, And More
Grayson Waller has never been afraid to speak his mind or upset his peers, whether he's calling out Cody Rhodes or mocking The Undertaker. But can he say nice things about his fellow wrestlers?. This is SHOOTING SOFTLY. Apollo Crews. Apollo Crews, hands down, one of the shiniest heads I’ve...
Date, Location Announced For ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023
Supercard Of Honor is coming to Los Angeles. Ring Of Honor is returning to Los Angeles on Friday, March 31, 2023 as the company is set to host the Supercard Of Honor event. This is the first time that Supercard Of Honor has been held in California since 2015, when the promotion ran the ninth edition of the event in Redwood City, California. Furthermore, the promotion hasn't ran an event in Southern California since 2011.
Bryce Remsburg Teases AEW/Jeopardy Crossover, David Hayter To Attend 1/11 Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for January 11, 2023. - Bryce Remsburg has teased that news on a AEW/Jeopardy crossover project is coming soon:. - Actor David Hayter has revealed that he'll be at tonight's Dynamite in Los Angeles, California:. - KUSHIDA is set to make his Game Changer...
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Records 25% Increase In Viewership From Previous Episode
The numbers are in for AEW Battle of the Belts V. Showbuzz Daily reports that AEW Battle of the Belts V on January 6 drew 409,000 viewers. This is up from Battle Of The Belts IV, which drew 317,000 viewers back in October. AEW Battle of the Belts in January...
Mandy Rose To Give Interview On 1/10 Tamron Hall Show, Yamashita Calls Out Mercedes | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 9, 2023. - Mandy Rose is set to appear on the January 10, 2023 edition of the Tamron Hall Show to give her first interview since being released by WWE back in December:. - Miyu Yamashita wants to see Mercedes Mone...
Carmelo Hayes On Potentially Winning The NXT Title: It's Almost Fate, It'd Be Poetic Justice
Carmelo Hayes wants the ball. Hayes debuted on NXT in June 2021, and he quickly established himself as a rising star on the brand, as he won the Breakout Tournament. Since then, he has won the NXT North American Championship twice. During his reigns, he often referred to himself as NXT's "A Champion", and he now has his sighs set on Bron Breakker's NXT Championship.
Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, And Claudio Castagnoli Release 'Can't Stop Da Party'
On Monday, the quartet of Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, and Tyler Breeze, known together as DaParty, released their single "Can't Stop Da Party." Fans can check out the single by clicking here. The group aligned during the pandemic as part of UpUpDownDown, engaging in weekly games of Uno...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wins PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2023
PWG crowns Battle of Los Angeles 2023 winner. "Speedball" Mike Bailey won Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's annual Battle of Los Angeles tournament on Sunday, January 8, defeating Konosuke Takeshita in the finals of the tournament. Bailey competed four times on night two as his first round match took place on night...
Black Warrior Passes Away, CMLL And AAA Comment
Jesús Toral López, also known as Black Warrior, has passed away. López was a 30-year veteran of the wrestling business, and he was the nephew of Blue Panther. He debuted in 1984, and his last match was in December 2022. CMLL shared the news of López's passing...
