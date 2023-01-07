ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Rocket launch scheduled for Jan. 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base

By Andrew Gillies
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX has chosen 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 as their current launch window for a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A backup window has been selected on Jan. 10 at 8:02 p.m.

The Falcon 9 will deliver its satellite cargo into a low earth orbit trajectory then return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You , an autonomous spaceport droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin around five minutes before launch and can be viewed by following this link.

