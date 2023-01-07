Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash
A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
KYTV
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested Dustin Hagerman in early January after wreckers pulled car after car from a property in west Springfield. Hagerman faced 18 local warrants. According to investigators, he admitted to police he stole cars and other property. He also was on the “Most Wanted” list back in 2012.
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
KYTV
DASHCAM FOOTAGE: See what led up to deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo., in September
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, we are getting a look at what happened during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark. A traffic stop in September turned into a police chase and ended in the deaths of two people. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
KYTV
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will remember how easy to talk to their dad was. Sunday morning Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
KTLO
Two people injured in Taney Co accident Wednesday
Two people were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Taney County on U.S. Highway 65 just 2.5 miles south of Hollister. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Mathew Campbell from Harrison was traveling southbound when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the drivers side door of 60-year-old Harold Davis of Reed Springs, Mo.
KYTV
Crash damages front of a business in downtown Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A downtown Springfield business is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building and this is the second time it’s happened in the last year. The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer causes property damage, takes out fire hydrant, leaves scene
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 6 p.m. Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, reports of a tractor trailer driving through a residential neighborhood of Sarcoxie, causing property damage alerted Sarcoxie Police Dept. Chief Brandy Corum tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the tractor trailer identified by “Dollar General” was not on a designated...
KYTV
Rockaway Beach, Mo. man charged in fatal head-on crash in July 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rockaway Beach has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a man in July 2022. Court records show 32-year-old Kenneth Tillman Jr. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
One man dead, and several injured following a multiple-vehicle crash on James River Freeway
GREENE COUNTY, MO.- A man from Republic, Missouri, died Sunday morning following a crash on James River Freeway that severely injured several people. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2011 GMC Canyon drove westbound on James River Freeway with five passengers, two adults and three juveniles. The car traveled off the roadway, […]
KYTV
Police issue warrant for the arrest of teenager wanted for shooting at a Springfield parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. Antwon Taylor, 17, faces charges in the shooting on October 3 near Battlefield and Kansas. Police have not arrested Taylor. Investigators say one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound...
KYTV
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision
ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
KYTV
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
koamnewsnow.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
KYTV
Judge sentences man for theft at Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the May 2022 burglary of the AMVETS Post in Stockton. Irvin Rill, of Pettis County, Mo., pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. The judge sentenced him to four years. Deputies arrested Hill at his home. Investigators believe...
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
Comments / 2