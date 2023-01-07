Read full article on original website
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen
If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cowboys Dan Quinn Request; Kliff Kingsbury Fired by Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
Seahawks fans show massive gratitude to Lions with their wallets
The Seattle Seahawks are going to the playoffs. On top of Geno Smith, they have the Detroit Lions to thank for defeating the Green Bay Packers, which allowed them to get into the playoffs. Numerous Seahawks fans are showing their appreciation for the Lions with some donations. Many have sent...
3 early names Packers should consider with No. 15 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Despite a solid final stretch of the season, the Green Bay Packers ended up missing out on the playoffs. This marked the first time since 2018 that the team failed to qualify for the postseason. With an 8-9 record, the Packers were on win way to getting the No. 7 seed in the NFC. However, Green Bay lost 20-16 at home to the already-eliminated Detroit Lions. Because of that, the team has secured the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers selected Purdy with the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft and made him the third-string quarterback to start the season. However, due to injuries to both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, Purdy was able to finish the rest of the season as […] The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders Covers GQ’s ‘Sports Style Hall Of Fame’ Issue, Doubles Down On Jackson State Departure
Deion Sanders covers GQ's inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall Of Fame issue, and talks transition from PRIMETIME to Coach Prime.
Giants agrees to contract with ex-Braves World Series champion
The San Francisco Giants have added a key piece to their bullpen for the 2023 campaign. Former Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson, who had Tommy John last season, has signed a two-year deal with the organization worth $11 million, via Bob Nightengale. He’s already passed his physical and will pitch at some point this season. The righty is still rehabbing. There’s a club option for 2025, too.
Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker will most likely not receive a suspension after pushing a Detroit Lions athletic trainer in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 18 loss, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Walker was ejected from the game for shoving the Lions staff member and was visibly distraught in the […] The post Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits
The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan Finishes Season Among List of NFL Greats
A disappointing season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints as they were swept by the Carolina Panthers. But you can't blame the team's missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year on Defensive End Cameron Jordan as he finished the season in rarified air. I still...
