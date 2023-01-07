Read full article on original website
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Top Speed
Gorgeous Miata MX Speedster To Enter Production
Currently, there is a small but dedicated market for small and lightweight sports cars with the sole purpose of putting a massive smile on your face. Regardless of whether the car is old or new, how good-looking it is, or what company made it, the only thing that matters for many car enthusiasts is how much fun they can have driving our beloved impractical low-powered sports cars. The Mazda Miata has been the modern-day definitive small, fun car, but its Achilles heel has always been its lack of power, plus it has never been particularly beautiful either. That is where a company called XENEX Motorsports comes into play. Remember that Miata roadster render called the MX Speedster? It is soon to be headed to production in select numbers.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh To Add New Vertical Screen: Photos
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that a refreshed Ford F-150 was due to arrive in 2023 for the 2024 model year, and in December, spotted a prototype of that particular model for the very first time. That sighting was followed up by another one a few weeks later, and just last week, Ford Authority came across another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype – this time wearing less camo and showing off its new taillight design for the first time. Now, these new photos give us our first look at the revised interior of the best-selling pickup, revealing the presence of a new, vertical infotainment screen.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend
Choosing your next SUV can be difficult. Here are 3 of the best electric SUVs you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
fordauthority.com
1984 Ford Thunderbird With Just 16K Miles Up For Auction
Long passed over by collectors, vehicles from the 1980s and 1990s have become increasingly popular – and in some cases, more valuable – in recent years. This trend applies to the Ford Thunderbird as well, as more and more nice examples from those decades are popping up for sale and commanding solid money at auction to boot. Now, that trend continues with this 1984 Ford Thunderbird listed for sale at Bring a Trailer, which has a mere 16k original miles on the clock.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Carscoops
One-Off Japan-Only Fire Orange Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Has US Green With Envy
Alpina’s upgraded BMWs are usually fairly discrete affairs, but this bright orange B4 Gran Coupe is loud and proud, and we love it. The Fire Orange four-door coupe is one of four B4s commissioned by Japan’s Alpina importer, Nicole. The other three cars include another orange car, plus two Frozen Back coupes for those who prefer to fly under the radar in typical Alpina style. But each of the cars has a subtly different specification and price. And since some Japanese like driving left-hand drive cars, which they see as carrying more kudos, than right hookers, one pair is steered from the left seat and the other from the right.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Platinum Production Will Not Impact Other Trims
After facing tremendous demand for the next-generation Ford Ranger following its launch, The Blue Oval has since ramped up production of the brand new mid-size pickup in an attempt to meet that demand. Regardless, thanks to various supply chain issues and even biohazard problems, customers in places like Australia are facing wait times of up to a year to take delivery of certain trim levels and variants. Thus, it’s fair to wonder – will the introduction of the recently-revealed Ford Ranger Platinum have an impact on the automaker’s ability to built other trims and models? According to Drive, the answer to that particular question is no.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty Chassis Cab XLT: Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one chassis cab model, including an F-350 XL and an F-600 XL. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this same configuration – a 2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty chassis cab finished in XLT trim.
Carscoops
Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package
Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
Here's What Happened To Jim Morrison's 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500
A mystery surrounds the Mustang Shelby GT500 that The Doors lead singer Jim Morrison once loved and adored; it remains unsolved almost 52 years after his death. To understand it, we first have to jump back to January 4, 1967, when Elektra Records debuted the band's first self-titled album to the world (via RHINO).
Washington Examiner
US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Discount Again Non-Existent In January 2023
For yet another month, The Blue Oval is not offering any Ford Bronco discount or incentive in January 2023. This is not unexpected, considering that there is extremely high demand for Ford’s off-road SUV amid low supply, as has been the case since the vehicle launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year.
Celebrities with Ford Mustangs: 5 Famous People with Pony Cars
Despite their collections of world-class exotic cars and motorcycles, celebrities like Tim Allen, Jay Leno, and Tom Cruise are fans of the Ford Mustang. The post Celebrities with Ford Mustangs: 5 Famous People with Pony Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
