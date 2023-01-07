Read full article on original website
fox34.com
One seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting, Metro investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left one person with serious injuries. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating. Police have not...
18-wheeler overturns at 19th Street and West Loop, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler near West Loop 289 and 19th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. According to police, initial reports said the wind blew the truck over. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
everythinglubbock.com
Moderate injury reported in Clovis Road crash involving RV and semi-truck Wed. morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash Wednesday morning left one person with moderate injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash was in the 5400 block of Clovis Road involving what LPD said “looked like a semi.”. A photo by an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist on scene showed the front...
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office closing early on Wednesday, Jan. 18
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office will close early on Wednesday, January 18. According to the press release, the closure will take place at 2:30 p.m. for staff training. Regular business hours will resume on Thursday, January 19. Meanwhile, the City of Lubbock reminded citizens...
everythinglubbock.com
Levelland PD hires two new animal control officers after fatal crash
LEVELLAND, Texas – Many in Levelland are still mourning the loss of Crystal Goforth and Jon Corder, the two animal control officers who died while on the job in October 2022. The pair provided a crucial service that never went unnoticed, but when that all came to an unexpected stop, city leaders said everyone had to step up and help out.
KCBD
One moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash late Saturday night. Police responded to N I-27 around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found one person with moderate injuries; they were taken to UMC for treatment. Authorities closed northbound traffic on I-27...
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 17. Here is a list of the closures and...
KCBD
Suspect in custody, charged with stealing trailer in Hockley County
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - 36-year-old Daniel Martinez was arrested on Monday, accused of stealing a trailer, tires and wheels from a property in Hockley County on New Year’s Day. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday, saying Martinez was identified by surveillance video. The video, provided...
Lubbock, Don’t Sleep On Businesses Just Because They’re Close to Campus
I'll be the first to admit that I've chosen to forgo a bar, restaurant, or other business because it was close to the Texas Tech Campus. The reason? I made the false and ridiculous assumption it would be packed to the gills. Of course, that is sometimes true, but it can't possibly be true all of the time at every single establishment.
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Lubbock Tire Store Offers Kind Gesture To Customer Caught On Security Camera
Security camera footage from Lubbock tire shop, Crest Tires, showed a man looking through a huge pile of tires after hours. Employees believe that he may be looking for a certain size. Instead of being upset that someone was digging around in some of their old tires in the dark, they posted the video along with a very kind gesture, offering the unknown man a free tire.
KCBD
Woman indicted in road rage incident, accused of running over victim
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a woman accused of purposefully crashing into a car and running over one of its occupants. On Aug. 13, 2022, a vehicle carrying three people was traveling west in the 1500 block of 50th St. The driver of the vehicle attempted to change lanes and cut off a car driven by 25-year-old Kiyanna Hightower, according to a police report. Hightower reportedly started yelling at the three people in the vehicle through her window.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: January 10th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Near-record warmth with breezy winds and high fire danger. High of 74°. Winds W 20-25 MPH. Tonight:. Chilly with gentle breezes. Low of 40°. Winds W 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Very strong winds with...
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
everythinglubbock.com
The United Family, local organizations kick off Texas Blue Sand Project to raise awareness of human trafficking
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, The United Family joined with One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door to kick off the Texas Blue Sand Project. According to a press release from The United Family, the Texas Blue Sand Project brings awareness to the issue of human trafficking on the South Plains by spreading blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks. The blue sand represents how communities can prevent victims from falling through the cracks by raising awareness and education.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
