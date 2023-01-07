Read full article on original website
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd
The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:…
Virginia Beach couple loses home to fire after man crashes into townhouse, dies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fiery crash in Virginia Beach on Wednesday afternoon ended with one person dead and a couple without a home. Police said a man drove into an Aden Park townhouse off North Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. Children coming home from school and people...
WAVY News 10
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Portsmouth Superintendent leads way as President …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass...
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Officer in critical condition, suspect dead in Hampton shooting
An officer has been injured and the suspect is dead after a shooting in Hampton near Big Bethel Road, according to Hampton Police.
Driver killed after crossing median, crashing head-on with dump truck in Portsmouth
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man and the hospitalization of another on an interstate in Portsmouth.
Missing Newport News man last seen New Year's Eve in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Newport News man who was last seen in Suffolk on New Year's Eve. The Suffolk Police Department (SPD) said family members reported 69-year-old Robert Bailey missing on Jan. 2. He was last seen two nights prior in the Chuckatuck area of Suffolk.
Portsmouth police investigating homicide on Turnpike Road
Portsmouth police are investigating a homicide near the 3300 block of Turnpike Road. Police say the homicide occurred around 4:01 p.m.
WMDT.com
Plane crash kills two in Suffolk, Va. Saturday afternoon
SUFFOLK, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash that killed two people Saturday afternoon. Police say around 12:16 p.m., a small passenger plane went up in flames after crashing in the city of Suffolk. At this time, it is unknown what make and model the plane is.
Richneck Elementary isn't the first time a 6-year-old has opened fire at school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Questions remain over how the legal system will handle the suspect in a Richneck Elementary School shooting. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said it's "unprecedented" for a 6-year-old child to shoot a gun at school. It's the youngest suspected shooter his team has investigated...
Two Chowan County men dead in fatal Suffolk plane crash: Police
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the deadly plane crash in Suffolk involving a Piper PA-28. Two North Carolina men died in the crash Saturday afternoon.
Large fire at Newport News Dollar General causes extensive damage, no one hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A large fire damaged a Dollar General store in Newport News Sunday morning, but no one was hurt, the city's fire department said. The fire happened at a Warwick Boulevard store, a few minutes from Fort Eustis. The Newport News Fire Department got several 911 calls about it around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Suspect killed in Hampton shootout was wanted in Christmas Day murder: Police
A wanted suspect who authorities shot and killed in Hampton Wednesday when he shot at a Chesapeake sheriff's deputy was also wanted on charges related to a Christmas Day homicide.
Police: 15-year-old killed adoptive parents in Chesapeake
Police have charged a 15-year-old with two counts of aggravated murder after they believe he killed both of his adoptive parents in Chesapeake.
ODU police investigate report of shots fired at recreation center
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University (ODU) Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the student recreation center Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the university said no injuries were reported and investigators have determined there's no active threat to the campus community. The recreation center...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Laskin Rd in VB
According to police, the crash occurred on Laskin Road and Fremac Drive. Police say there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.
6-year-old child who shot NN teacher brought 9mm handgun from home: Police
Authorities plan to offer updates Monday on the shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil.
No charges likely against 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher: Expert
The Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says a 6-year-old is being held in a medical facility after he's accused of shooting his teacher.
Former Navy sailor sentenced for killing Virginia Beach man with dumbbell
Jason Jablonski, a former Navy sailor who initially faced murder charges that were later reduced to voluntary manslaughter, was sentenced on Tuesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. According to a spokesperson for the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, he will serve five years and eight months in prison. He was...
