Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd

The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:…
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Portsmouth Superintendent leads way as President …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass...
Plane crash kills two in Suffolk, Va. Saturday afternoon

SUFFOLK, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash that killed two people Saturday afternoon. Police say around 12:16 p.m., a small passenger plane went up in flames after crashing in the city of Suffolk. At this time, it is unknown what make and model the plane is.
ODU police investigate report of shots fired at recreation center

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University (ODU) Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the student recreation center Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the university said no injuries were reported and investigators have determined there's no active threat to the campus community. The recreation center...
