Citrus County Chronicle
Financially struggling Academy of Environmental Science school asks Crystal River council for help
Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms. School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to...
Citrus County Chronicle
PRINCIPAL'S OFFICE: Students return from break
Dunnellon Middle School has warmly welcomed our students back to school! We hope everyone is well rested and refreshed for our second semester. We returned on Jan. 5, well prepared to engage our students in learning. On Friday, Jan. 6, report cards were sent home with our students. This report...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Health Department to host free diabetes education classes in Ocala
Marion County residents, especially those in Ocala, will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes during a free weekly series of classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, will host...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kelly’s Irish Pub hosts Veterans Foundation fundraiser
Join the fun at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub, an Irish pub with a seafood flair, at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and help the Citrus County Veterans Foundation. The Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose board consists of local military retirees, veterans, the Tax Collector, the Property Appraiser, former county commissioners and founder of Operation Welcome Home. All members are volunteers.
Citrus County Chronicle
MLK Day event planned in Crystal River, also NCVC Healthy Food Drive
The George Washington Carver Community Center will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Remember the Dream” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Copeland Park, 76 N.E. 8th Ave., Crystal River. The public is invited for a fun-filled day of remembering Dr. King...
Citrus County Chronicle
Come out for 36th annual Manatee Festival Saturday, Sunday
The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. The festival will feature two days of live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided...
ocala-news.com
Construction begins on blacksmith shop at Fort King National Historic Landmark
Construction is officially underway on the Fort King National Historic Landmark’s blacksmith shop. The Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala, is jointly owned by the City of Ocala and Marion County, and the site was designated as a National Historic Landmark on February 24, 2004.
Citrus County Chronicle
Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February
The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-through only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River council on fence whether to approve mobile food courts
The proposal to allow mobile food courts in commercial Crystal River hit some speed bumps this week when two city councilmen expressed concerns that a congregation of food trucks would provide unfair competition to brick-and-mortar restaurants. The proposal to allow mobile food courts comes from local developer and builder Chris...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus is third oldest county in Florida
For years, Citrus has ranked as a top-five county in Florida when it comes to its percentage of older residents. But the award for the oldest county in the state goes to Sumter, which also leads the nation in people 65 and over. Not surprisingly, the age-restricted Villages in Sumter has the oldest population of seniors than any other city in the U.S.
floridapolitics.com
Physician Stephen Pyles qualifies in HD 24 Special Election
The first-time candidate has practiced medicine in Ocala nearly 40 years. Dr. Stephen Pyles hasn’t run for office before. But he’s considered it numerous times. Community leaders approached him in the early 2000s, while Gov. Jeb Bush still served, about seeking an open seat in the state Senate. The Ocala Republican declined. “I decided not to do it, and I always regretted not doing that,” he said. “When I heard about this opportunity, I thought maybe it’s time.”
Citrus County Chronicle
At the Library
Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks to community, pet drive was successful
Thank you to the pet lovers of Citrus County. Donations to the 13th Annual Pet Angels’ Drive were fantastic. Many pets will have full tummies and continue to live with their loving families thanks to your generosity. A special thank you to the Citrus County Chronicle for their publicity...
Citrus County Chronicle
Winter Maker’s Market promises wide variety of arts, crafts, entertainment
The Winter Maker’s Market will show off the wares of more than 20 talented artists on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Grumbles House Antiques and Garden Shop in Dunnellon. Harpist Terri Miller of Gainesville kicks off the entertainment with morning music from 10 a.m. to noon. Citrus County’s Barry Denham then entertains us on guitar with his Seals & Croft or Art Garfunkle-sounding music from noon to 2 p.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River takes tentative steps toward annexation, but nearby residents fear development and flooding
Fearing the future development of 39.17 acres gave some Crystal River council members pause Monday when the property’s owner asked that the wooded area be annexed into the city. Councilman Robert Holmes said during the public city council meeting he supported the annexation of the property on the northeast...
Citrus County Chronicle
Save the pool ongoing in Beverly Hills
Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.
Villages Daily Sun
Buffalo fold Jackets via strong 3rd quarter
Things went well for The Villages High School boys basketball team Tuesday night in Leesburg. So well, in fact, eighth-year head coach Colt McDowell took a quick breather between the third and fourth quarters, stepping aside to let his assistants do all the talking in the middle of the team huddle.
villages-news.com
Board members balk at 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages
Board members have balked at a 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages. The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center looked at two possibilities for rate increases that could be enacted this year. The Central Sumter Utility and the...
Citrus County Chronicle
What's Happening
Enjoy a fun evening and hear some of your favorite songs at the Depot on Friday, Jan. 13. On stage will be Kenny and the Heads, a Marion County band playing together for several years. They describe themselves as a bit Americana, Roots and Rock in their music selections. The...
