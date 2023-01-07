ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Financially struggling Academy of Environmental Science school asks Crystal River council for help

Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms. School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

PRINCIPAL'S OFFICE: Students return from break

Dunnellon Middle School has warmly welcomed our students back to school! We hope everyone is well rested and refreshed for our second semester. We returned on Jan. 5, well prepared to engage our students in learning. On Friday, Jan. 6, report cards were sent home with our students. This report...
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Health Department to host free diabetes education classes in Ocala

Marion County residents, especially those in Ocala, will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes during a free weekly series of classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, will host...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kelly’s Irish Pub hosts Veterans Foundation fundraiser

Join the fun at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub, an Irish pub with a seafood flair, at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and help the Citrus County Veterans Foundation. The Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose board consists of local military retirees, veterans, the Tax Collector, the Property Appraiser, former county commissioners and founder of Operation Welcome Home. All members are volunteers.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Come out for 36th annual Manatee Festival Saturday, Sunday

The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. The festival will feature two days of live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Construction begins on blacksmith shop at Fort King National Historic Landmark

Construction is officially underway on the Fort King National Historic Landmark’s blacksmith shop. The Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala, is jointly owned by the City of Ocala and Marion County, and the site was designated as a National Historic Landmark on February 24, 2004.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February

The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-through only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River council on fence whether to approve mobile food courts

The proposal to allow mobile food courts in commercial Crystal River hit some speed bumps this week when two city councilmen expressed concerns that a congregation of food trucks would provide unfair competition to brick-and-mortar restaurants. The proposal to allow mobile food courts comes from local developer and builder Chris...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus is third oldest county in Florida

For years, Citrus has ranked as a top-five county in Florida when it comes to its percentage of older residents. But the award for the oldest county in the state goes to Sumter, which also leads the nation in people 65 and over. Not surprisingly, the age-restricted Villages in Sumter has the oldest population of seniors than any other city in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Physician Stephen Pyles qualifies in HD 24 Special Election

The first-time candidate has practiced medicine in Ocala nearly 40 years. Dr. Stephen Pyles hasn’t run for office before. But he’s considered it numerous times. Community leaders approached him in the early 2000s, while Gov. Jeb Bush still served, about seeking an open seat in the state Senate. The Ocala Republican declined. “I decided not to do it, and I always regretted not doing that,” he said. “When I heard about this opportunity, I thought maybe it’s time.”
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

At the Library

Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Thanks to community, pet drive was successful

Thank you to the pet lovers of Citrus County. Donations to the 13th Annual Pet Angels’ Drive were fantastic. Many pets will have full tummies and continue to live with their loving families thanks to your generosity. A special thank you to the Citrus County Chronicle for their publicity...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Winter Maker’s Market promises wide variety of arts, crafts, entertainment

The Winter Maker’s Market will show off the wares of more than 20 talented artists on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Grumbles House Antiques and Garden Shop in Dunnellon. Harpist Terri Miller of Gainesville kicks off the entertainment with morning music from 10 a.m. to noon. Citrus County’s Barry Denham then entertains us on guitar with his Seals & Croft or Art Garfunkle-sounding music from noon to 2 p.m.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Save the pool ongoing in Beverly Hills

Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Buffalo fold Jackets via strong 3rd quarter

Things went well for The Villages High School boys basketball team Tuesday night in Leesburg. So well, in fact, eighth-year head coach Colt McDowell took a quick breather between the third and fourth quarters, stepping aside to let his assistants do all the talking in the middle of the team huddle.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's Happening

Enjoy a fun evening and hear some of your favorite songs at the Depot on Friday, Jan. 13. On stage will be Kenny and the Heads, a Marion County band playing together for several years. They describe themselves as a bit Americana, Roots and Rock in their music selections. The...
DUNNELLON, FL

