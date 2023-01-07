Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Plans for old E.F. Young Hotel announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been over a year since The Ruins closed its doors due to a ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the City of Meridian for 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The Young family discussed in a city council work session that it...
WTOK-TV
Phase two of the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park is now under way
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Phase two of the East Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Park is now underway. With the jet now in place, the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation is looking forward to getting the job done. This next phase is called the Wall of Remembrance, which measures over fifty feet wide...
WTOK-TV
Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has been chosen to host the 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference. “We found out and we were just as shocked as everybody else was. Like whoah, San Antonio, they chose Meridian so we are just excited to welcome them with open arms,” said the President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.
WTOK-TV
Marion’s mayor eyes town improvements
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion considers itself a small community with big intentions. And with that, Mayor Larry Gill has announced some improvements on the way. Gill said projects and infrastructure upgrades, as well as dressing up the four-way stop, are on the horizon.
WTOK-TV
Historic Wechsler School building renovations underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The old Wechsler School building in Meridian is now being renovated after years of fundraising and planning. The building is historically important to the City of Meridian. It was the first brick school for African-American children built with public funds in 1894. Renovating Wechsler School is...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian hosts Storytelling Festival
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This Saturday, January 11, the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian will be hosting a special event circling the art of storytelling. Kids will be able to sit down with local illustrator Adam Trest and learn about his book, The Lantern House, through his art. There...
WTOK-TV
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Lady Cats
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Lady Wildcats. They Lady Cats competed against the number on team in the state, Tupelo, and only lost by three points. After losing nine seniors this team is still playing their best ball. They...
WTOK-TV
Representative Charles Young, Jr. shines light on Meridian at State Capitol
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held the first Council of Governments meeting of 2023 Monday. The monthly meeting features many of the top leaders from Meridian and Lauderdale County, as well as law enforcement and elected officials. State Representative Charles Young, Jr. said now that...
WTOK-TV
Southeast High School hosts human-trafficking prevention assembly for awareness month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local high school gave a presentation on human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. In observance of National Human trafficking Awareness Day, students in the Law and Public Safety Class at Southeast High School hosted an assembly to teach their peers about issues of human trafficking, online safety, relationship boundaries, and community risks.
WTOK-TV
Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shortly after 8 a.m., travelers almost ran into a bit of trouble as they prepared to take flights. One flight at the Meridian Regional Airport was delayed because of the national FAA computer outage. Only one flight was delayed in Meridian due to the glitch that...
WTOK-TV
Anderson Regional Cancer Center offers the world’s most advanced Radiation Oncology Treatment
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cancer patients now have a new way to receive radiation treatment at Anderson Regional Cancer Center. Anderson recently added the Truebeam Radiation Therapy Treatment system to its lineup of cancer treatment options. Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Caleb Dulaney said the cancer center always strives to provide the...
WTOK-TV
Everett Moore
Graveside service for O. E. Moore will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jack Kern officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. O. E. Moore, age 87 of Meridian passed...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Low end severe risk for Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday. Fog did create some visibility issues on the roadways this morning. We will get a cloudy view much throughout the day with a chance of light rain showers through later tonight. Highs are in the mid to lower 70s and overnight lows are in the lower 60s. The atmosphere is prime ahead of tomorrow’s cold front.
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
WTOK-TV
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
WTOK-TV
Three from 186th ARW are ‘Airmen of the Year’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three airmen with the 186th Air Refueling Wing were announced as the 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for the Mississippi Air National Guard. Each year candidates are selected at the wing level and submitted for consideration to represent at the state level. Recipients for 2023 are Airman 1st Class Mark Gutierrez, Tech. Sgt. William A. Smith and Master Sgt. Hank Fairchild. These airmen demonstrated exceptional leadership, outstanding job performance and commitment to the advancement of fellow airmen.
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Ermalee Reeder
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ermalee Reeder will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager died in a 1-car crash Sunday afternoon in Newton County. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole lost control on a wet road in a curve and crashed into a tree. The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Pine Bluff Road near Riser...
