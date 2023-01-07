Read full article on original website
Disney Speedstorm Reveals New Video and Gameplay Details
When Disney Speedstorm releases later this year, the racer will allow players to select from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved characters. However, the game will also feature a bunch of other fan favorites that can serve as Support Crew for each driver. According to developer Gameloft, players can have up to four crew members at the same time (depending on the player's star level), and more options are unlocked by progressing through races. The feature will give the game an extra level of customization, as players try to find the combinations that work best for them!
Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game
The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
My Hero Academia Adds to Mirko Cosplay Trend With Endeavor
Two of the biggest professional heroes that have hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season have been Endeavor, the number one hero, and Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero. With 2023 being marked as the "Year of The Rabbit" according to the Chinese Zodiac, Mirko has received plenty of attention following her MVP status in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has swapped the outfits of the two adult heroes.
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
Ubisoft Developer Says Achievements and Trophies Are "Bad for Gaming"
A Ubisoft developer has a bone to pick with achievements and trophies. Achievements were introduced to the gaming zeitgeist in 2005 with the release of the Xbox 360. They gave users points for beating the game, certain levels, and accomplishing various goals within the game. It's really just bragging rights, but achievement hunting has become a big hobby for players over the years as some games have super easy achievements and some require the strongest wills to complete. PlayStation and Steam would add their own versions of achievements later on with PlayStation calling them trophies and awarding users a Platinum trophy if they got all of the other ones for a game.
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.
Steam's Best-Selling Game Right Now Isn't Even Out Yet
The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Shocked by Huge Savings
PlayStation Plus subscribers are surprised by the middle tier of the subscription service and how much value it offers. For those that don't know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers. The bottom tier is called PS Plus Essential, and it's what PS Plus has been for many years, which is to say it grants a few "free games" every month, alongside access to online play and special features like cloud saves. Then there is PS Plus Extra, the middle tier of the subscription service, which is all of this as well as "free" access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The most expensive tier is PS Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, but the instant library is bolstered by PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Unfortunately, the legacy part of this library is currently pretty disappointing, raising questions about the value of the most expensive tier. That said, there's little room to argue with the value of the middle tier.
Final Fantasy 7 Spinoff Shuts Down
Square Enix called it quits on one of Final Fantasy 7's spinoff games this week by officially ending the service for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier. The mobile Final Fantasy game lasted just a year and a few months after its release in November 2021 with Square Enix saying previously that the game didn't hit the mark in terms of the Final Fantasy experience the publisher hoped to deliver.
Tons of Super Mario Movie Toys Leak Online
Jakks Pacific has been making figures based on the Mario license for a few years now, and the company will also produce toys based on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Fans haven't gotten to see any of the Mario toy designs in an official capacity, but a new leak has revealed a plethora of options that will be available in the near future. It seems the company's plans include a Mario Bros. Van Playset (based on the one we've seen in a leaked poster), Peach's Castle, a 7-inch Bowser figure, and a line of "Mini World" figures.
In/Spectre Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
In/Spectre has finally kicked off its highly anticipated second season with its first new episode airing as part of the jam packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The Crunchyroll co-production was one of the original slate of original anime releases the streaming service took on back in 2020, and it was such a hit with fans that a second season announcement wasn't a surprise at all. After a few years of waiting, the second season of the series has finally aired its first episode.
Pokemon Go's February Community Day Will Make a Lot of Players Happy
Pokemon Go's January Community took place this past weekend, and Niantic is already making plans for February. Today, the company revealed first details about next month's Community Day, and it's one that should make a lot of players happy! On Sunday, February 5th, Noibat will be taking the spotlight, making the Flying/Dragon-type much easier to come by! Noibat's evolved form Noivern requires a whopping 400 Candies to evolve, making it one of the harder Pokemon to obtain in the game. The event will start at 2 p.m. local time and will last until 5 p.m. local time.
Starfield Event Announced by Xbox
Xbox users looking forward to Starfield got some good and bad news this week: Starfield news is coming, but it's not going not be part of Xbox's next event. The company announced this week its plans to put on a showcase focused on Xbox and Bethesda games and quickly clarified that Starfield, a game that fans have been looking forward to for a long time now, will not be part of that event. The good news is that its absence will be made up for by a showcase dedicated solely to that game which is to come at a later date.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines a New Saiyaman
When Gohan destroyed Cell in the events of Dragon Ball Z's Cell Games, the sequel series decided to give fans a time skip that saw the son of Goku as a teenager attempting to balance his high school days with taking on a new superhero identity in the Great Saiyaman. While Gohan was protecting the city, his status as a superhero wasn't serious in the least, as he would normally bust out hilarious poses that he believed made him look cool. Now, one fan has brought back the original Saiyaman as two new heroes have hit the manga.
Matt Colville Announces Plans for New RPG as Dungeons & Dragons OGL Furor Continues
MCDM Productions, the popular design studio headed by game designer and YouTube personality Matt Colville, has announced plans to develop a new tabletop RPG system. Announced today during a Matt Colville stream, design work for the new RPG system will begin next week and is described as a mix of "cinematic" and "tactical" and will also use "weird dice" (likely a reference to dice created specifically for the game system, similar to the dice used in the Star Wars RPG system.) Colville also wants the game to have an "aggressive" open game license so that anyone can create content to use for the game. MCDM lead designer James Introcaso and managing editor Hannah Rose will also be involved in the design of the new game system.
New Forza Horizon Update Has Bad News for Future of Series
A new update out of Plagyround Games has some bad news for Forza Horizon fans. The Forza Horizon series is arguably the greatest racing game series in the modern era and one of the best series Xbox makes. It's been consistently high-quality for several installments now, but this streak could be under threat due to a round of departures. Like many AAA studios around the world have recently, Playground Games has bled some key talent during a time when it's very difficult and expensive to hire, especially senior talent.
Dungeons & Dragons Nerf Blaster Spoils Third Dragon Appearance in D&D Movie
A new Dungeons & Dragons NERF blaster has spoiled the appearance of a third dragon in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Earlier this week, NERF revealed a new line of Dungeons & Dragons-related toys that tie into the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Included in the new toy line is a NERF MicroShots Dungeons & Dragons Palarandusk Blaster, which is inspired by the gold dragon that appears in the movie. While the red dragon Themberchaud and the black dragon Rakor have both appeared in movie trailers, the NERF blaster is actually the first confirmation that Palarandusk will be appearing in the movie.
