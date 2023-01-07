ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans DE Jonathan Greenard: 'I Got My Step Back'

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

HOUSTON — Jonathan Greenard's third season did not go as planned.

A calf injury limited him to seven games ahead of the Houston Texans' Week 18 contest against the Indianapolis Colts. But for the first time since Week 1, a healthy Greenard feels he has his juice back.

"I got my step back, still feel comfortable and everything," Greenard said. "When I was in camp, Everybody was asking, ‘What’s your goal?’ My goal was to be able to play every single game this year. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen."

Injuries have derailed what should have been a breakout season for Greenard. He recorded 33 tackles and 8.0 sacks during his sophomore season. But in 2022, Greenard's numbers have declined to 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Greenard said he isn't going to beat himself down about falling short of his pre-season objectives. But since returning during Houston's Christmas Eve victory over the Tennessee Titans, Greenard's goal is to help his team end the season on a positive note.

"For me as a player, I just try to keep my head down," Greenard said. "I missed [nine] games, so I can worry about anything else aside from putting my best foot forward to set myself up and set this team up the best way we can moving forward."

The Texans’ 2020 third-round pick has yet to play a full season in his career, which could play a significant factor in the possibility of him earning a contract extension this coming offseason.

Green will have one year left on his current rookie deal following the end of the 2022 campaign.

