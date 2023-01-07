Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
College football top 25 ballot: Our final rankings and where Penn State landed after Rose Bowl finale
The 2022 college football season has come to a close. As an Associated Press top 25 voter, I shared my ballot week by week, providing a peek behind the curtain. From the preseason poll to now, there have been plenty of changes. Texas A&M, you had so many of us fooled.
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future
Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
Penn State transfer commit Devin Carter flips to 2023 opponent
Transfer wide receiver Devin Carter will suit up at Beaver Stadium to open the 2023 college football season. But he won’t be wearing the Penn State blue and white. Hours after the Rose Bowl, Carter verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions in 2023. On Wednesday, the former N.C. State standout went back on that decision and committed to West Virginia, Penn State’s season-opening opponent.
‘She’s such a gamer’: Kayla Fletcher living up to family name in freshman campaign for Central Dauphin hoops
It’s no secret to anyone familiar with the Central Dauphin program: Kayla Fletcher comes from a basketball family. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Penn State weighs needs vs. value in transfer portal; coaching staff updates include new title for Seider, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated look at the Lions’ approach in the transfer portal, plus new job titles for members of the Lions coaching staff. Sean Fitz and Ryan Snyder from Blue-White Illustrated got together for Tuesday’s episode of BWI Daily to discuss where...
Ryan Perks, Braeden Shrewsberry pace State College to Commonwealth Division win over CD East
The State College boys basketball team moved to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Commonwealth Division following a 67-50 victory over CD East Tuesday night. Ryan Perks scored 19 points for the Little Lions. Braeden Shrewsberry added 17 and Issac Dye chipped in with 10. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality...
East Pennsboro girls basketball team upends Trinity in Colonial Division game
The East Pennsboro girls basketball team won its third game of the season Wednesday night, upending Trinity, 49-45, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. 17 — East Penn beat Trinity girls, 49-45, in basketball action. The game’s final score was reported on Twitter by East Pennsboro High School...
Senior Mandy Roman is comfortable as Trinity’s top ‘role’ player
You won’t hear Mandy Roman bragging about Trinity’s consecutive 19-win seasons, or the District 3 titles that came with them. Sure, racking up victories is how success is measured in any sport. In Roman’s case, however, finding a way to add more is all that matters.
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason
David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mia Libby pours in 23 points as Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops stays unbeaten
Mia Libby poured in 23 points to help lift the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 54-30 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Waynesboro Tuesday night. The Blue Devils. playing without the services of point guard Haley Noblit, opened up a 45-19 lead after three quarters. Rylee Henson added 15...
Prep Roundup: State-ranked Morenci girls basketball adds to undefeated record
ERIE − Morenci's girls basketball team soared into the state rankings Tuesday and now they have a target on their back. The undefeated Bulldogs overcame a valiant Erie Mason effort to turn back the Eagles 54-41 on Wednesday. ...
