Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety

That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future

Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penn State transfer commit Devin Carter flips to 2023 opponent

Transfer wide receiver Devin Carter will suit up at Beaver Stadium to open the 2023 college football season. But he won’t be wearing the Penn State blue and white. Hours after the Rose Bowl, Carter verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions in 2023. On Wednesday, the former N.C. State standout went back on that decision and committed to West Virginia, Penn State’s season-opening opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 11, 2023

Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Wednesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Lauren Wahlers, Lower Dauphin – Wahlers scored 12 points in the Falcons’ win over Milton Hershey.
Harrisburg, PA
