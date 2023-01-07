Local students named to Bob Jones University President’s List

GREENVILLE, SC — The following students are among 720 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.

Elisabeth Fickel, a junior interior architecture and design major from Lima; Simon Fickel, a sophomore business administration major from Lima; and AnnaGrace Leszkowicz, a sophomore communication major from Findlay were named to the President’s List.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Luz Garcia-Hamblen, a sophomore paralegal studies major from Lima, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.