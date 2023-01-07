The Houston Texans managed to stick a wrench in their own rebuild plans after shockingly winning in Week 18 to move them into possession of the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. With the Texans figuring to once again be at the bottom of the standings in 2023, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks made clear that he’s not keen on sticking around in the offseason. Ahead of what projects to be another struggle of a season on the horizon for the Texans, Cooks admitted that he’s ready for a change of scenery, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO