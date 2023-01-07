This $5 Catnip-Filled Toy With Over 18,000 Reviews Provides Your Cat with Hours of Fun & Improved Dental Health

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now, we love to treat our cats whenever we can, whether it be the best snacks or the cutest toys ! But when it comes to toys, our cats can be a bit picky, so we try to find the best of the best. And by the best of the best: we mean affordable toys that not only provide hours of fun, but gives our cats a little health boost.

While we found a bunch of cat-approved toys in the past, we just found a $5 toy we’re sure every cat will find so much fun!

Petstages.

Buy: Petstages Crunchy Pickle Kicker Dental Catnip Cat Toy $5.99, originally $6.99

The Petstages Crunchy Pickle Kicker Dental Catnip Cat Toy is an adorable, punny cat toy that’ll surely bring your fur babies hours of fun. Not only is it crinkly and crunchy, it’s made with multiple textures to remove plaque and tartar. Both gentle and interactive, this catnip -filled toy is sure to be their instant favorite toy to toss and bat!

Per the brand, all you have to do is break the toy out of the packaging and pass it to your cat! This cat toy may just seem like a funny one-off toy, but it’s reported to stimulate your cat’s senses , promote positive chewing behavior, and more.

With over 18,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.4 stars, this has become a cat toy staple in so many households. One shopper said, “I love these plaque cleaners , and so does our cat,” saying, “I bought two or three of these a few years ago, and they are still loved and played with often. My daughter’s cat will fetch these like a dog. I ordered him a brand new one, after Years of playing with the old ones, and he was so excited on Christmas morning. He was so happy!”

Another shopper added that their cat “is in love,” saying, “I bought this as a stocking stuffer for my 6 year old kitty and man is she in love!!! She could smell the toy (catnip) from afar as I was going through my Amazon packages and came over and started to play with it before I could even cut it from the packing 😂 it’s a very durable toy and I believe it will last for a long time. My kitty is definitely happy.”

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:

