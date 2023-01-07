Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead.

Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti M37. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High Point.

Investigators said they got hundreds of tips about Snead’s whereabouts.

On Friday morning, a passerby reported a car that was upside down in a ditch. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car upside down in a creek, halfway submerged, with one deceased person inside.

Greensboro Fire said the engine was cold, which is a sign that the car had been there for a while.

Investigators determined that the vehicle belonged to Snead and later identified him as the person inside.

The GPD said that Snead’s death is being investigated as a traffic fatality by the Crash Reconstruction Unit. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.