Yazoo County, MS

Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2.

The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had been shot twice in his back. His body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Pearl for an autopsy.

Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson man

Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said leads from cell phone conversations led to the arrest of Elijah Curtis Savell, 44, at his home the same afternoon. Guns had been taken from the victim’s home, which Gann said were found in Savell’s home. He said the murder weapon may have also been found.

According to Gann, a second person may have been at the victim’s home at the time of the shooting. That person is being investigated and more charges may be filed.

WJTV 12

ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

