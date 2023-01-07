U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Pledges to Tackle Immigration, ‘Woke' Education Policies and IRS Funding

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden's Plea to Lawmakers in Rare Op-Ed: Unite to Hold Tech Accountable
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on Republicans and Democrats in Congress to come together to pass legislation placing new guardrails on the tech industry. The op-ed is one of the most pointed calls yet from the president for Congress to take action on...
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
Judges weigh GOP bid to delay 2 Pa. House special elections
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Preparations are far along for two Pittsburgh-area special elections that the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania House has filed a lawsuit to delay past their scheduled date in early February. With Democrats and Republicans nearly even in the state House, the two special elections could determine...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Did Trump Donate His Presidential Salary in 2020? Tax Returns Don't Tell Full Story
The House Ways and Means Committee publicly released former President Donald Trump's 2015 to 2020 tax returns on Dec. 30. Some reports suggested the Trump tax returns show he broke a promise to donate his $400,000 salary in 2020. However, accountants say it's unclear whether this happened or not. When...
