Police: 1 man killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES — One man was killed and two others were wounded on Saturday after a gunman opened fire near the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck by gunfire as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m. PST, KTLA-TV reported. The three men were shot several times, police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KABC-TV. His identity has not been released, according to the television station.

The two wounded men were treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and then were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, KABC reported.

Many people were in the area when the shooting occurred, Los Angeles police Detective Sean Kinchla told KTLA.

“Hollywood is a very busy place, especially at nighttime hours,” Kinchla told the television station. “You have clubs getting out, restaurants open and there were a lot of people in the area.”

Police said there was no suspect description, and the wounded men have not been cooperating with officers, KTTV reported.

No arrests have been made.

