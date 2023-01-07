ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Peyton Woodyard, nation's No. 2 safety, commits to Georgia Bulldogs on national television

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmvQW_0k6yobXd00

One of the nation's most coveted class of 2024 prospects has come off the board.

During the second quarterback of the All-American Bowl broadcast on NBC, St. John Bosco (California) star Peyton Woodyard announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs over fellow finalists Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and USC.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound defensive back is rated the nation's No. 29 overall prospect, No. 2 safety and No. 2 player in the state of California , behind only Alabama-bound quarterback Julian Sayin (Carlsbad).

Woodyard, the cousin of recent NFL first-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame; Baltimore Ravens), racked up more than 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process and took visits all over the country before trimming down his list.

The California product said Hamilton's recruiting advice was simple.

"Go where your heart is," Woodyard said.

That turned out to be Athens.

Woodyard is the first junior ever to commit during the All-American Bowl broadcast.

Here's what 247Sports had to say about Woodyard as a prospect:

"Natural safety who does everything well. Plays in a defense where he's asked to cover and play run support and does both very well. Shows good range and covers a lot of ground on the back end. He's a plus athlete who runs well and makes plays sideline to sideline. He's a solid tackler and will fly off the hash in run support and does a nice job wrapping up and rarely misses in a one on one situation. Natural leader and well respected by his peers. Tremendous off the field work ethic and a future captain at the next level. Also plays baseball but will focus on football in college."

As a junior, Woodyard helped lead St. John Bosco to national championship.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 2

 

