Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Date safer: Recognizing red flags in online romance
Romance scams have cost people $300 million since 2020. According to the Federal Trade Commission, that’s higher than any other scam. Now, new campaign apps are launching to educate users. Starting this week, apps like Tinder, Hinge, Match, and Plenty of Fish will begin sending messages warning users of...
News4Jax.com
School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road
SEATTLE – Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits brought by public entities that seek to hold them accountable for a huge societal problem — in their case, the mental health crisis among youth.
Comments / 0