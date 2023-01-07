ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Rare ringtail caught after spending 3 weeks in Jeffco department store

A ringtail cat that survived on eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes in a Kohl's in Colorado has been captured, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. The rare animal spent three weeks hiding out in the shoe department before being caught.Officials said that the animal was also able to steal food from cat traps that were placed in the store without tripping the mechanism. The ringtail was released into the nearby woods following its capture, officials said.Ringtails, which are members of the raccoon family, are known for being incredibly elusive and are nocturnal, according to the Los Padres Forestwatch. They're known for eating mice, birds and reptiles along with some plants and fruits.Ringtails are also known for being climbers and having hind paws that can rotate 180 degrees, the agency said.Researchers know very little about the ringtail population, which is a cause for concern for the species. Threats include the destruction of its habitat, being hit by cars and contracting diseases from stray animals.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘I have my best friend back’: Frisco resident reunited with his 12-year-old dog after exhaustive two-night search

When Frisco resident Kyle Aprill let his 12-year-old dog Capone out Sunday, Jan. 8, as he was winding down for the night, he thought nothing of it. As he does most evenings, Aprill let Capone outside to do his business before bed, slipping a leash around his neck. Often, Capone — a brown mutt who Aprill adopted at 7 months — will take a short walk through their neighborhood near the Dillon Reservoir. So, when Capone didn’t return after 15 minutes, Aprill wasn’t concerned.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Second victim recovered from avalanche involving snowmobilers near Pumphouse Lake

GRAND COUNTY — The body of the second victim of a Saturday avalanche was recovered on Sunday, Jan. 8. The avalanche slid near Pumphouse Lake and the east face Mount Epworth, southwest of Rollins Pass, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at approximately 2 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The avalanche buried and killed two snowmobilers from Northern Colorado.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Police make arrests after assault in Vail Village

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Vail Police responded to a report of two unconscious individuals in Vail Village in front of the Red Lion after a fight had broken out in front of the bar. One of the victims had been rendered unconscious for a short period of...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County commissioners uphold plans to build dozens of workforce housing units in Keystone — denying an appeal by neighboring homeowners

Following a public hearing lasting more than an hour in which the Summit Board of County Commissioners heard testimony for and against a project set to bring 47 income-based housing units to the Village at Wintergreen in Keystone, commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to uphold the plans. But...
KEYSTONE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
KKTV

FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy