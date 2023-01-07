Read full article on original website
Thieves steal $10,000-worth of food, beer from Boulder restaurant
Just after midnight Saturday, a man and woman broke into two separate outdoor freezers at the Backcountry Pizza and Tap House, located at 2319 Arapahoe Avenue.
Rare ringtail caught after spending 3 weeks in Jeffco department store
A ringtail cat that survived on eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes in a Kohl's in Colorado has been captured, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. The rare animal spent three weeks hiding out in the shoe department before being caught.Officials said that the animal was also able to steal food from cat traps that were placed in the store without tripping the mechanism. The ringtail was released into the nearby woods following its capture, officials said.Ringtails, which are members of the raccoon family, are known for being incredibly elusive and are nocturnal, according to the Los Padres Forestwatch. They're known for eating mice, birds and reptiles along with some plants and fruits.Ringtails are also known for being climbers and having hind paws that can rotate 180 degrees, the agency said.Researchers know very little about the ringtail population, which is a cause for concern for the species. Threats include the destruction of its habitat, being hit by cars and contracting diseases from stray animals.
Summit Daily News
‘I have my best friend back’: Frisco resident reunited with his 12-year-old dog after exhaustive two-night search
When Frisco resident Kyle Aprill let his 12-year-old dog Capone out Sunday, Jan. 8, as he was winding down for the night, he thought nothing of it. As he does most evenings, Aprill let Capone outside to do his business before bed, slipping a leash around his neck. Often, Capone — a brown mutt who Aprill adopted at 7 months — will take a short walk through their neighborhood near the Dillon Reservoir. So, when Capone didn’t return after 15 minutes, Aprill wasn’t concerned.
Summit Daily News
Grand County Coroner’s Office identifies victims of avalanche near Pumphouse Lake￼
The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who died while snowmobiling in an avalanche on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth and Pumphouse Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7. The coroner’s office identified the first victim as 58-year-old Bruce Dejong from northern Colorado. The second...
Summit Daily News
Second victim recovered from avalanche involving snowmobilers near Pumphouse Lake
GRAND COUNTY — The body of the second victim of a Saturday avalanche was recovered on Sunday, Jan. 8. The avalanche slid near Pumphouse Lake and the east face Mount Epworth, southwest of Rollins Pass, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at approximately 2 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The avalanche buried and killed two snowmobilers from Northern Colorado.
"Numerous" juveniles arrested in string of assaults on light rail train in Colorado
Several juveniles were arrested in connection with a string of assaults on the W line of the light rail train in Lakewood, according to a news release from the local police department. The assaults reportedly took place between late August and early November. Officials were not specific about how the...
4 victims involved in early morning LoDo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that involved four victims in the lower downtown area.
Summit Daily News
Forest debris burning happening in Summit County, Vail this week
The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement Monday that firefighters would be burning large slash piles — which includes wood left over from forest harvesting such as as stumps and other debris — in Summit County and north of the town of Vail this week. The piles...
Man sleeping in car awakened by hail of gunfire in LoDo
It was a wild evening for a young man in Denver whose night out in lower downtown turned into a nightmare caused by a hail of gunfire.
Denver firefighter known as ‘racist rover’ fired for comments
A Denver firefighter known by his nickname as the "racist rover" has been terminated by the city for offensive remarks he made to numerous co-workers.
Evergreen’s historic El Rancho restaurant and brewery could reopen this week
New year, new concept – that’s the expectation at El Rancho Colorado, which plans to make its re-debut soon in Evergreen.
Vail Police make arrests after assault in Vail Village
At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Vail Police responded to a report of two unconscious individuals in Vail Village in front of the Red Lion after a fight had broken out in front of the bar. One of the victims had been rendered unconscious for a short period of...
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
Summit Daily News
Summit County commissioners uphold plans to build dozens of workforce housing units in Keystone — denying an appeal by neighboring homeowners
Following a public hearing lasting more than an hour in which the Summit Board of County Commissioners heard testimony for and against a project set to bring 47 income-based housing units to the Village at Wintergreen in Keystone, commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to uphold the plans. But...
Affidavit: Man accused of stabbing Barnes & Noble employee stole gummy bears
The man accused of stabbing a Barnes & Noble employee with a knife stole gummy bears from the bookstore before he was confronted, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 Friday.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
Thieves targeting trucks to steal guns, task force warns
A Colorado auto theft task force reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too
The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."
KKTV
FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
Denver bouncer speaks on roofie incidents at his job, how they've caught perps
Denver7 continues digging into the use of date rape drugs as people continue reaching out, sharing stories after being drugged at Denver bars and being told by DPD there's little they can do.
