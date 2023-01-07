Sean Payton comments on Tom Brady rumors

Lately, the NFL rumor mill has been abuzz. ProFootballTalk recently reported that “the worst kept secret in the league” is that former head coach Sean Payton and legendary quarterback Tom Brady are going to join forces.

Saturday morning, Payton took time to address the rumors that he and Brady would join forces during an episode of The Season with Peter Schrager .

“So, Tom Brady, is he your quarterback wherever you go?” Schrager asked Payton , who was quick to respond. “No,” Payton said. “I think that there are a number of things that play into Tom’s decision. I can’t speak for Tom,” Payton revealed, as he also claimed he hasn’t spoken to him.

“If we worked together, Schrags, I’m gonna predict. There’s a good chance, if we work together, it’ll be with Fox,” Payton then later proclaimed.

So, Payton put the fire out on the rumors, or at least attempted to with his response. He currently holds a job with Fox Sports, and Brady signed a huge deal with Fox Sports in the summer. Thus, the claim that Payton and Brady could work together on Fox holds some weight.

Now will this happen? That’s yet to be seen. The same can be said about Payton returning to coach in the NFL . This probably isn’t going away anytime soon, despite the downplaying here.

