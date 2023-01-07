ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BlueDevilCountry

Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil

Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
DURHAM, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts extend running back, sign 12 to reserve/futures contracts

The Indianapolis Colts started their talent search for 2023 on Monday, extending the contracts of two players and signing 12 to reserve/futures contracts. The Colts extended running back Deon Jackson, who made $825,000 in 2022. He had 68 carries for 236 yards and 1 touchdown, and also made 20 catches for 209 yards and a TD. They also extended defensive lineman Chris Williams, who made $595,829 in 2022 and appeared in five games.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’

One retired ex-NBA forward came on down this week to great success. Former New York Knick Jared Jeffries appeared as a contestant on an episode of the popular CBS daytime game show “The Price Is Right” that aired on Monday. Jeffries found himself as the proud owner of a brand-new car after winning at the... The post Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

Giants Keeping Calm Ahead of Big Playoff Date with Vikings

"Normal Wednesday. Ready to rock." Those were the words New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke at the start of his Wednesday press conference this week--the week before and the week before. In case it's not evident by now, Daboll, as he has done all year long, has the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays agree to deal with 2-time World Series champion

One MLB veteran is going from Northern California to north of the border. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that free agent slugger Brandon Belt has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt will be getting $9.3 million from Toronto, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic adds.... The post Blue Jays agree to deal with 2-time World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana lands transfer commitments from defensive brother duo

Darryl Minor Jr., a linebacker transfer from UTEP, is heading to Bloomington to play for Indiana next season, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Joining him is brother Kobee Minor, a defensive back from Texas Tech. While Darryl didn’t record any stats for UTEP in 2022, he spent the 2021...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Tri-City Herald

What Worries Bears Fans Most About Ryan Poles’ Comments

As Bears season-ending press conferences go, this had the a real air of professionalism. It was refreshing when no one talked about collaboration or said "Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No," but there were still enough things to cause concern. Attempts by Bears GM Ryan Poles Tuesday...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton

The Houston Texans seem to be pursuing all possibilities in the search for their new head coach, following the firing of Lovie Smith on Sunday night. Houston had already requested interviews with various top assistants and up-and-comers across the NFL, including Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, and more.
HOUSTON, TX

