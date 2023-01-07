Read full article on original website
Related
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
American Airlines is accused of retaliating against employees who reported toxic fumes on flights—a problem it’s no stranger to
American Airlines “retaliated against flight attendants who reported worker illnesses caused by toxic fumes entering aircraft cabin."
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
Walmart Employee’s Response to a Customer in the Express Lane After She Is 1 Item Over Maximum Limit Sparks Debate
A new survey shows 78% believe bad behavior from customers toward employees is more common than it was five years ago. A Walmart employee shared her experience on TikTok after an angry customer hurled abuse at her after she refused to check out 21 items in the 20 items-or-less express lane.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane
WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
USPS Closed 200 Post Offices This Week
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Royal Caribbean Makes Beverage Changes Passengers Will Like
When you are on vacation, time works a little differently than it does at home. You don't have to wake up to get the kids to school or to be at the office (or your remote office) at any specific time. When you're on a cruise, time becomes even more...
A brawl broke out between passengers on a luxury cruise ship after a woman fell overboard and died, video shows
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
American Airlines Ground Worker Reportedly Killed in Horrific Accident After Being Sucked Into Jet Engine
A baggage handler for a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines has been killed after reportedly being sucked into the jet engine of an Embraer E175LR regional jet at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on New Year’s Eve. In a short statement, the airport confirmed that a ground crew...
blavity.com
19-Year-Old Delta Air Lines Employee Hit By A Truck At Full Speed While Working On Tarmac, Company Responds
While working on the tarmac of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Delta Air Lines employee Camdyn Davis guided a plane to its gate when a lavatory servicing truck hit her. According to 11 Alive, the driver told police that he was looking at his tablet and was not paying attention while...
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
United Airlines told a woman they'd deliver her lost bag — then she tracked it to an apartment complex
Holiday travel was nothing short of chaotic in recent days as a massive winter storm swept across the nation, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. But for one woman, the mayhem was made even worse after her luggage went missing — and she said her Apple AirTag revealed it was not where the airline claimed.
Fox Business
New York, NY
43K+
Followers
798
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0