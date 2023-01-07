Read full article on original website
Don Sirron
4d ago
This what happens when there's not enough resources for these kids to be involved in, boredom usually leads to dumb decisions, and lack of direction normally has that same effect, who really robs a delivery driver who probably has no more than $50 on them at best smh 🤦🏾♂️😒
Bigzitti Ballz
2d ago
as a back man am afraid to walk next to my people 😆 cuz some of them young boys and girls be acting like they have no common sense. Everyone want to act hard these days and show they are so tough my hurting others.
George Bo
4d ago
And we still don't the right to bear arms so that we can protect ourselves when the police can't.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Related
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
News 12
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December. Police say the two men demanded the car at gunpoint as the victim was dropping off a friend on Saint Lawrence Avenue. The robbers also took the victim's wallet. Two days...
SEEN HIM? Man stabs woman at Brooklyn eatery after smashing front door with chair
Police identified a man Wednesday who they believed stabbed a woman repeatedly at a Downtown Brooklyn restaurant after forcing his way inside with a chair.
bronx.com
NYC Parks Employee, Arkim Deberry, 28, Arrested
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1638 hours, the following 28-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 10th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Arkim Deberry. NYC Parks. Charges:. possession of a forged instrument;. criminal possession of stolen property. The investigation remains ongoing.
Man, 36, repeatedly shot and killed on Brooklyn street, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old man overnight in Brooklyn, authorities said.
NBC New York
Man Sentenced for Deadly Early Morning NYC Rock Attack Against Woman Sweeping Sidewalk
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars attacking 61-year-old woman with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in Queens the day after Thanksgiving 2021 -- an assault that claimed her life three months after the violent attack. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Elisaul Perez...
2 masked crooks rob Manhattan jewelry store at gunpoint, change outfits during escape: police
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two masked crooks held up a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store, then changed their outfits while escaping in an effort to cover their tracks, police said early Tuesday in an appeal for tips. The pair walked into the store on Lexington Avenue near East 45th Street around 5:20 p.m. Jan. 4 and […]
Two men found dead under suspicious circumstances in NYC, cops say
Two men were found dead in Brooklyn and Queens Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances – one in bed covered in blood and the other in a parked vehicle, cops said. A 53-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a vehicle at 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica around 10:20 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man, also 53, was found around 11 a.m. in his bed “in a pool of blood” inside 706 Hinsdale Street in East New York, according to police. There were no signs of trauma to the body, cops said. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death in each case. Police were investigating.
Man broke into NYC smoke shop and stole $4,500 in tobacco products: police
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man broke into a Manhattan smoke shop two months ago and stole thousands of dollars worth of tobacco products, police said Tuesday. The suspect broke the front glass door to get into the smoke shop at 49 Essex St. on Nov. 17 at around 5 a.m. and took […]
Lex Ave jeweler fights gun-toting robbers during heist
An employee grappled with armed smash-and-grab thieves as the pair tried to rob a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store, police said Tuesday as they released images of the suspects.
Man gets 25 years in prison for slashing French tourist's throat in Harlem
A man was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the unprovoked slashing of a French tourist’s throat in Harlem two years ago, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday.
NYPD ID's groper sought in months-long West Side spree
Police have identified a West Side groper who has sexually assaulted women since October.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested
On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
News 12
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville. The NYPD responded to 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m. and found Reginald Thawney, 50, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Thawney was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced...
Man sought after $30K stolen in Brooklyn burglary spree: police
The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who has been on a Brooklyn burglary spree since late December, stealing more than $30,000 in cash.
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 am, officers with the 90th Precinct arrived at 131 Moore Street to find the man bloody and unresponsive on the sidewalk, EMS personnel performed basic live service on the man before transporting him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, police are still investigating and have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions. No arrests have been made. The post NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Masked Queens farebeater points gun at MTA bus driver, threatens to kill him: police
POMONOK, Queens (PIX11) — A masked farebeater pulled a gun on an MTA bus driver and threatened to kill him because he asked the man to pay up, the NYPD said over the weekend in an appeal for help closing the case. The driver stopped the Q17 bus near Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard […]
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.
A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two thieves distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. at around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to […]
