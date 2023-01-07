ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle Was Banned From Balmoral On Day Of Queen Elizabeth’s Death

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
In an excerpt from his memoir 'Spare,' Prince Harry said his father King Charles III told him Meghan was not welcome at the Queen's home while the monarch lay dying.

