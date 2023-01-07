ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Colleton County Councilman W. Gene Whetsell dies at 86

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nrr8A_0k6yjsC700

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County councilman Walter Gene Whetsell died Wednesday evening. He was 86.

Whetsell served in the National Guard, worked for SCDOT, and served for 20 years as Colleton County’s first tax assessor.

Whetsell was elected to the Colleton County council in 2002 where he served on the Recreation Commission, Fire Commission, Planning Commission and represented the county on the Lowcountry Council of Governments. He sat on the council until January 2023.

‘Morning after’ nasal spray could someday fight COVID, Stanford researchers suggests

“Gene’s life was an example of the values and virtues of hard work, personal responsibility, faith in God, devotion to family and love for Colleton County,” said his obiturary.

“Thank you for your support of the animals and staff over the years. See below for funeral arrangements,” wrote Colleton County Animal Society on Facebook.

A visitation will be held at the Colleton County High Performing Arts Center in Walterboro on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess ponders mayoral run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Police Chief Reggie Burgess has announced he will run for mayor if current North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey does not seek re-election later this year. Five years ago, the North Charleston native was sworn in as the city’s ninth police chief. “I feel blessed to actually have the opportunity,” […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County hosting open interviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Firefighter cancer awareness month in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) is spreading awareness about cancer in firemen and firewomen. In Charleston, local firefighter John Baker is helping educate people about the fact that firefighters are at a higher risk of developing cancer than the general public. “It’s gut-wrenching. It really is. I’ve personally known people who […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on S.C. Highway 41 near Tess Place. Cpl. David Jones says the driver of a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 41 when...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mayor Tecklenburg’s reelection bid raises more than $314K in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg raised more than $314,000 last year as he seeks reelection. According to campaign finance reports that were filed with the South Carolina Ethics Commission on Tuesday, Tecklenburg raised a total of $314,852.72 in 2022 with $267,500 cash on hand going into the new year. Tecklenburg’s campaign manager, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews responding to Ladson house fire

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews are responding to a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Ladson. According to a C&B Fire official, the fire happened on Pending Circle. No injuries have been reported and firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for several hours. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy