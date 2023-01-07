ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama LB commit named to MaxPreps Junior All-America Team

Sterling Dixon was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America first team Wednesday. Dixon is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Mobile product is currently verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is the only Alabama commit to make the All-America team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after 2022 season

Monday’s title game marked the end of the 2022 season, one where Alabama finished with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and as Sugar Bowl champions. As another year passes, BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in several statistical categories from a national and conference standpoint now that another college football season has come to a close.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Father of Alabama CB weighs on 2023 CFP National Championship

A father of an Alabama cornerback shares the sentiment of Crimson Tide fans about the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Earl Little Sr., the father of Earl Little Jr., was not feeling Monday’s title game between Georgia and TCU. Little played nine seasons in the National Football League...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice

Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Basketball’s Next Big Game

Get used to it. As long as Alabama’s basketball team is contending for a Southeastern Conference championship (at least), Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats is going to preview every game as “Big,” and he’s not wrong. And while Oats is speaking in terms of Bama, it's also big for opponents, and Alabama will get a best shot.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students

HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in AP Poll

The Alabama men's basketball team moved up three spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll, receiving 1,288 points. This comes two days after the Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky 78-52. Houston is back at the top of the rankings, followed by Kansas at No. 2, Purdue at No. 3,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender

Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy