Alabama LB commit named to MaxPreps Junior All-America Team
Sterling Dixon was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America first team Wednesday. Dixon is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Mobile product is currently verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is the only Alabama commit to make the All-America team.
OPINION: The 2023 CFP National Championship Game will bring back old Nick Saban
DISCLOSURE: This is an opinionated piece. Experience is always the best teacher: a thought shared by the masses. However, another teacher is about to restore Nick Saban to what he was as Alabama’s head football coach from 2009 to 2017. Friction has a way of pulling the best out...
Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after 2022 season
Monday’s title game marked the end of the 2022 season, one where Alabama finished with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and as Sugar Bowl champions. As another year passes, BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in several statistical categories from a national and conference standpoint now that another college football season has come to a close.
Look: Here's Where Nick Saban Ranked Alabama In Final Coaches Poll
You'll never guess where Nick Saban ranked Alabama in the final Coaches Poll of the season. We're joking. You absolutely know how Saban feels about his Crimson Tide. Saban ranked Georgia first and his Alabama Crimson Tide second in the final Coaches Poll of the season. He has TCU ...
Father of Alabama CB weighs on 2023 CFP National Championship
A father of an Alabama cornerback shares the sentiment of Crimson Tide fans about the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Earl Little Sr., the father of Earl Little Jr., was not feeling Monday’s title game between Georgia and TCU. Little played nine seasons in the National Football League...
Alabama Basketball Makes Cut List for Multiple Top 2024 Recruits
Nate Oats is looking to bring in another strong class in 2024.
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
Former, current Alabama players react to Georgia destroying TCU
Former and current Alabama players shared their reactions to the Georgia Bulldogs destroying TCU in the first half of the National Championship via Twitter.
Alabama fans support National Championship game as Bulldogs keep trophy in SEC
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday’s National Championship Game is drawing a lot of local attention – even though no Alabama teams competed for the trophy. Packing out Walk-On’s in Hoover you could find Georgia, TCU and Alabama fans. “I’m an Alabama fan, but I’m supporting the SEC,” Alabama fan Kenico Rapley said. “We the best. […]
Alabama Basketball’s Next Big Game
Get used to it. As long as Alabama’s basketball team is contending for a Southeastern Conference championship (at least), Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats is going to preview every game as “Big,” and he’s not wrong. And while Oats is speaking in terms of Bama, it's also big for opponents, and Alabama will get a best shot.
‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students
HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
Alabama Moves Up in AP Poll
The Alabama men's basketball team moved up three spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll, receiving 1,288 points. This comes two days after the Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky 78-52. Houston is back at the top of the rankings, followed by Kansas at No. 2, Purdue at No. 3,...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Perry County Politician Indicted for Voting Multiple Times in 2 Elections
A Democrat politician in Perry County has been indicted for voter fraud after he allegedly voted multiple times in two separate elections last year, district attorney Michael Jackson and Secretary of State John Merrill announced Wednesday. In a press release, the prosecutor and Alabama's outgoing election officer said Albert Turner,...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
