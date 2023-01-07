Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team says

CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills provided an update on safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a social media post Saturday afternoon the Bills said Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery but remains in critical condition.

“He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent,” the social media post continued.

Friday the team announced his breathing tube had been removed and he was able to facetime his teammates.

“Love you boys,” he told the team from UC Medical Center.

