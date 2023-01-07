ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, CT

Missing Simsbury Man Found Dead In Wooded Area

A Simsbury man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in a secluded wooded area by police during a search of the area. The body of Bernard Soldate, age 57, of Simsbury, was located around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by members of the state police K9 unit along with Simsbury detectives on the north side of the Farmington River, which runs along Tariffville Road.
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured After Being Shot at Home in East Hartford

A person has been hospitalized with injuries after being shot at a home in East Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Police said they were called to 79 Lafayette Ave. Responding officers saw a person that was shot in the chest. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Car Crashes Into Building in Litchfield

Firefighters are responding to a car into a building on Thomaston Road in Litchfield. Fire officials were called to the scene of a one-car crash involving a parked car and building Tuesday afternoon. Responding crews checked for hazards and helped tape off the area. The building inspector responded to the...
LITCHFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Eyewitness News

NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested After Firing Shots at Undercover Cop Car in West Haven: Police

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at an undercover cop car in West Haven while officers were conducting a separate investigation. West Haven Police said their Street Crime Unit was patrolling in the area of Gilbert Street and Hinman Street as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation Tuesday night.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

1 adult, 2 teenagers crash stolen vehicles on I-91 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT. (WFSB) - State troopers responded to a two motor vehicle crash involving three teenagers and stolen cars. This incident occurred on I-91 Southbound in the area of Exit 13 on Tuesday Jan. 11 around 2:15 p.m. The three teenagers were identified as 18-year old Robert John Barbera, 15-year...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Info sought on 3-car crash on I-91

ENFIELD — State police are seeking information about a three-car crash on Interstate 91 on Monday morning in which a box truck rolled over on its side and another vehicle fled the scene. State police said a minivan was traveling in the center lane of I-91 North south of...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem

A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
SALEM, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-84 West in Southington Reopens After Vehicle Fire

Interstate 84 west in Southington has reopened after a vehicle fire closed multiple lanes on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said one lane was open between exits 29 and 27. The highway has since fully reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating apartment fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week. Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread. […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Investigation Underway in New Haven After Nearby Shots Fired Incident

Police conducted an investigation on Chapel Street in New Haven in connection to a nearby shots fired incident Tuesday night. New Haven Police said they're assisting West Haven Police with the investigation. New Haven city officials say there was an incident in West Haven that ended at the intersection of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Greys Club in Enfield

A fire damaged the Greys Club in Enfield early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Bigelow building 2 apartments on Main Street around 1 a.m. after getting a report of a smell of smoke. While crews were on scene investigating the smell of smoke, firefighters said they learned...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven

A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning

SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

