Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Related
Missing Simsbury Man Found Dead In Wooded Area
A Simsbury man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in a secluded wooded area by police during a search of the area. The body of Bernard Soldate, age 57, of Simsbury, was located around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by members of the state police K9 unit along with Simsbury detectives on the north side of the Farmington River, which runs along Tariffville Road.
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured After Being Shot at Home in East Hartford
A person has been hospitalized with injuries after being shot at a home in East Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Police said they were called to 79 Lafayette Ave. Responding officers saw a person that was shot in the chest. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Building in Litchfield
Firefighters are responding to a car into a building on Thomaston Road in Litchfield. Fire officials were called to the scene of a one-car crash involving a parked car and building Tuesday afternoon. Responding crews checked for hazards and helped tape off the area. The building inspector responded to the...
NBC Connecticut
Simsbury Police Find Body of Missing Man
Simsbury police found the body of a man Tuesday morning, who had been missing since November. Officers began a search in a wooded area along with members of the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services K9 unit in a secluded wooded area on the north side of the Farmington River, near Tariffville Road.
Eyewitness News
Missing person found dead in Simsbury
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man reported missing in November was found dead Tuesday, Simsbury police announced. Authorities said law enforcement found Bernard Soldate, 57, in a wooded area along Tariffville Road Tuesday morning. A state police K9 found Soldate’s body around 10:07 a.m., Simsbury police said. Soldate...
NBC Connecticut
18-Year-Old, Two Other Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Cars on I-91 South in Wallingford
Connecticut State Police have arrested an 18-year-old and two other teens who are accused of crashing stolen cars on Interstate 91 south in Wallingford on Tuesday. Troopers were called to exit 13 around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report f a two-car crash. During the investigation, authorities said they learned...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested After Firing Shots at Undercover Cop Car in West Haven: Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at an undercover cop car in West Haven while officers were conducting a separate investigation. West Haven Police said their Street Crime Unit was patrolling in the area of Gilbert Street and Hinman Street as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation Tuesday night.
Eyewitness News
1 adult, 2 teenagers crash stolen vehicles on I-91 in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, CT. (WFSB) - State troopers responded to a two motor vehicle crash involving three teenagers and stolen cars. This incident occurred on I-91 Southbound in the area of Exit 13 on Tuesday Jan. 11 around 2:15 p.m. The three teenagers were identified as 18-year old Robert John Barbera, 15-year...
NBC Connecticut
Route 97 in Norwich to be Closed for Hours Due to Crash, Damaged Utility Pole
Route 97 in Norwich is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time on Wednesday after a crash that damaged a utility pole. Occum Fire Department said the closure is expected to last approximately 12 to 13 hours. According to fire officials, the crash involves a utility pole...
Info sought on 3-car crash on I-91
ENFIELD — State police are seeking information about a three-car crash on Interstate 91 on Monday morning in which a box truck rolled over on its side and another vehicle fled the scene. State police said a minivan was traveling in the center lane of I-91 North south of...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem
A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
NBC Connecticut
I-84 West in Southington Reopens After Vehicle Fire
Interstate 84 west in Southington has reopened after a vehicle fire closed multiple lanes on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said one lane was open between exits 29 and 27. The highway has since fully reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Norwich police investigating apartment fire
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week. Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread. […]
NBC Connecticut
Investigation Underway in New Haven After Nearby Shots Fired Incident
Police conducted an investigation on Chapel Street in New Haven in connection to a nearby shots fired incident Tuesday night. New Haven Police said they're assisting West Haven Police with the investigation. New Haven city officials say there was an incident in West Haven that ended at the intersection of...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Greys Club in Enfield
A fire damaged the Greys Club in Enfield early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Bigelow building 2 apartments on Main Street around 1 a.m. after getting a report of a smell of smoke. While crews were on scene investigating the smell of smoke, firefighters said they learned...
NBC Connecticut
State Troopers Look for Suspected Thieves Seen Stealing Liquor From Norfolk Package Store
Connecticut State Police Troop B is looking for your help finding suspected thieves accused of stealing liquor from a store in Norfolk early Wednesday morning. The robbers were caught on surveillance camera at the Mountain Spirit Liquor Store on John J. Curtiss Road at about 4:45 a.m. Responding officers said...
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven
A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
New Britain Herald
Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning
SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
VIDEO: Waterbury police officer fired for ‘unacceptable’ behavior while directing traffic
A Waterbury police officer was terminated for violating department policies while directing traffic at an intersection.
Comments / 0