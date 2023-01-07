U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Pledges to Tackle Immigration, ‘Woke' Education Policies and IRS Funding

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
NBC San Diego
GOP-Led House Creates a New Committee to Tackle Threats From China, McCarthy's First Big Bipartisan Win
Both Republicans and Democrats in the House voted overwhelmingly to establish a new select committee to address the multifaceted threats posed by China. Newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promised the panel would be serious and would be truly bipartisan, saying it was "not for somebody to go in and be viral to make some point."
Froma Harrop: New border policy better but not good enough
Joe Biden has done so many things well — saving Ukraine, confronting China, signing a bipartisan gun control bill. And in a week of right-wing crazytown, he stood out as a comforting keeper of stability, But there’s one thing he hasn’t gotten right: curbing the chaos at the border. The problem isn’t just the policies themselves, which are a mixed bag. It’s the messaging. It’s the air of apology when he does something real to stop illegal border crossing. He seems afraid to displease some...
Editorial: U.S. can stop Jan. 6 copycats with accountability
The United States has long been a model for the world, inspiring people in other nations to throw off oppression and follow our path by creating stable, solid, democratic societies based on the rule of law, featuring the orderly and peaceful transfer of power. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that some Brazilians tried to take a lesson from the U.S. on Sunday. It was the wrong lesson. ...
Comments / 0