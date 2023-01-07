Passengers trapped after two underground trains crash leaving at least one dead and 35 hurt on Mexico City metro

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Imogen Braddick
A YOUNG woman has died and another 35 have been injured after two subway trains crashed in Mexico City.

The accident happened early on Saturday morning, the city's mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said.

Dozens have been injured after two trains crashed Credit: Reuters

The two trains on Line 3 crashed between Potrero and La Raza stations.

The city's head of security, Omar Garcia, confirmed a woman had died in the crash.

According to local media reports, at least 35 people have been injured.

Garcia told local media that those wounded in the crash did not appear to be in a serious condition.

He said four people who were trapped in one carriage on Line 3 have been rescued.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In May 2021, an elevated section of the subway collapsed - killing 26 and injuring nearly 100 people.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY...

