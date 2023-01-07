‘Tár’ Named Best Picture by National Society of Film Critics

Tár was named best picture by the National Society of Film Critics in the group’s 57th annual vote Saturday.

The film notched a number of key wins from the critics group, as Cate Blanchett was awarded best actress for her titular role, while writer-director Todd Field prevailed for best screenplay. Also faring well was The Banshees of Inisherin , with Colin Farrell winning best actor for his performances in that and After Yang , while Banshees’ Kerry Condon was chosen as best supporting actress.

Charlotte Wells landed the best director prize for Aftersun . Additionally, Ke Huy Quan continued his awards -season momentum with a best supporting actor triumph for Everything Everywhere All at Once .

This follows Tár and Blanchett having been selected late last year as best picture and actress, respectively, by both the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association . (LAFCA honored Tár and Everything Everywhere All at Onc e in a tie for best picture.) Quan was named best supporting actor by both the NYFCC and LAFCA as well.

The National Society of Film Critics selected winners in the following categories: picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, screenplay, cinematography, film not in the English language and nonfiction film.

Last year, the group’s selection for best picture was director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car , which went on to win the Oscar for best international feature film. Among the organization’s other notable picks from 2021 releases, Drive My Car’ s Hidetoshi Nishijima won for best actor, while Parallel Mothers’ Penélope Cruz was chosen as best actress.

Winners were announced Saturday via its official Twitter account. The complete winners list is below.

Best picture: Tár

Runners-up: Aftersun

No Bears

Best director: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Runners-up: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Jafar Panahi, No Bears

Best actor: Colin Farrell, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin

Runners-up: Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Runners-up: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tilda Swinton, The Eternal Daughter , and Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Runners-up: Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best supporting actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Runners-up: Nina Hoss, Tár

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Best screenplay: Todd Field, Tár

Runners-up: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

James Gray, Armageddon Time

Best cinematography: Michał Dymek, EO

Runners-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope

Kim Ji-yong, Decision to Leave

Best film not in the English language: EO

Runners-up: No Bears

Decision to Leave

Best nonfiction film: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Runners-up: Descendant

All That Breathes