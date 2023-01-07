ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

North Carolina cop honored for saving 2 girls from fire

By Maureen Wurtz
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCbvz_0k6ygmXI00

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For most, it’s a hypothetical question: “Would you run into a burning building?”

“Everybody says they’ll do it,” said Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett. “But, you don’t know even in yourself if you’ll do it.”

But there’s a reason so many people got together on Thursday to honor Cornett, who answered the question in real life.

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

On May 1, 2022, Cornett drove his patrol car near 2nd Ave S.W. in Hickory when he thought he saw a grass fire. But a second look had him running out of his car and to a mobile home engulfed in flames.

“If you held your hand out that far, you couldn’t see it. There was so much smoke,” Cornett recalled.

Running into the home, Dylan said he found a 12-year-old girl. He immediately got her out and took her to his car.

“I was like, ‘Is there anybody else in the house?'” Dylan said.

Then, the 12-year-old girl told him another 9-year-old girl was still inside.

“As soon as you go in the door there, you couldn’t see. The heat was intense,” Cornett said.

The officer rescued both girls a few minutes before the mobile home was gone.

On Thursday, Dylan was presented with the “Heroism Award” from N.C. Commissioner of Insurance and N.C. State Fire Marshal for his efforts in saving the two girls.

“When he was telling me this story, it brought me to tears. (He said) the first thing I thought when I heard that little girl’s voice was my own daughter,” Blynda Cornett, Dylan’s wife, said.

Dylan Cornett said it was his duty as an officer… and a dad to rescue the girls.

“I felt like it was my job,” Dylan Cornett said.

As for whether or not what he did was heroic, that’s an easy and obvious answer.

“He said, ‘I knew the risk of my own life, I had to save her.’ It was very touching. It was a hard phone call to get,'” Blynda Cornett said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina man found guilty of $11M Medicaid fraud scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man schemed to take more than $11 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, a federal jury said on Tuesday. The jury found Donald Booker, 57, guilty of multiple charges related to the scheme, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Earnhardt Jr., Harvick part of new ownership group buying late-model racing series CARS Tour

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of notable NASCAR drivers and team owners have joined forces to purchase the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, a late-model racing series. NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-founder Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the series on Monday.
MOORESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 Lottery Scratch-off

Congratulations go to Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia, North Carolina. Gilchrist had great fortune winning $100,000 from buying a $5 scratch-off ticket from a new North Carolina lottery game. The new game is called FIRE which apparently is paying off. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,251. What a great way to begin a new year!
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
92K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy