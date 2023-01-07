ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager injured in Fort Dodge shooting

 4 days ago

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teenager was seriously injured in a late-night shooting Friday night.

Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department responded to reports of shots fire at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of 4th Ave. South. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a 17-year-old male with a gunshot to his abdomen. The 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects and no arrests have been announced in the case.

Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the police department at (515)573-1424 or Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444. Anyone with video footage near the crime scene is also encouraged to submit it to the police department.

Related
theperrynews.com

Armed Perry man arrested after tussling with police

An armed Perry man was arrested Saturday after being wrestled to the ground by Perry police officers. Dakota Wylie Armstrong, 29, of 1715 Vine St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts-firearm. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested after allegedly lighting woman’s hair on fire

A Perry man allegedly assaulted a Madrid woman in a Perry residence early Sunday. Curtis Wesley Jurgensen, 59, of 1019 Graceland Ave., Perry, was charged with domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident began about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of...
PERRY, IA
algonaradio.com

Medical Episode Leads to Two Vehicle Crash Near Algona

–Three people had to be transported by EMS personnel following a 2-vehicle accident near Algona last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Steven Howard Arndorfer of Clear Lake was eastbound on HWY 18 in a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup, about 3 miles east of Algona around 2:45 PM on Tuesday, January 3rd. Arndorfer’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2020 Ford Edge, driven by 35-year-old Alicia Weaver from Erie, Pennsylvania.
ALGONA, IA
theperrynews.com

Cars collide at Sixth and Bateman streets Monday night

Two cars collided at the intersection of Sixth and Bateman streets about 8 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles sustained front-end damage. The Perry Police Department is investigating the crash at this hour. The Perry Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of leaking fluids at the crash...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday

An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
PERRY, IA
1380kcim.com

Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man

A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
KBOE Radio

WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
IOWA STATE
Iowa thumps Northwestern, ISU turns back K-State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after that to finish with 14 to […]
AMES, IA
Roland-Story school board plans to hold special election for vacant board position

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Roland-Story Community School District plans to hold a special election to fill a vacant school board position. On December 10, board member Jasmine Goeders resigned effective immediately citing concerns over years of experiences as a board member following the district’s handling of the Kade Blume assault case. On December 12 […]
ROLAND, IA
Cyclones knock off 17th ranked TCU

FORT WORTH, TX – The 25th ranked Iowa State Cyclone men picked up a huge road win Saturday, beating #17 TCU 69-67. Gabe Kalscheur hit a stepback three with 1 second to play to seal the win. Kalscheur scored 15 points while Tre King chipped in 12 off the bench. 5 Clones scored in double […]
AMES, IA
Cyclones rout Red Raiders, chase history

The Iowa State Cyclones dominated Texas Tech Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 84-50. Gabe Kalscheur led the nation’s 14th ranked team with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Iowa State is 4-0 in conference play for just the third time in school history. The previous 4-0 or better starts were 2000 (Elite Eight) and 1944 […]
AMES, IA
Private school vouchers could impact rural schools if passed

HUBBARD, Iowa — The Superintendent of the South Hardin Schools likes some of what Governor Reynolds proposed in her State of the State Speech, but not everything. The South Hardin High School is run by two districts, Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe. Dr. Adam Zellmer is Superintendent over both districts. He said taking away public school […]
HUBBARD, IA
