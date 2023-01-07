ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Two injured, one seriously, in Niagara County crash

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash on Ridge Road in Newfane on Monday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. They say they responded to a call just before 5:10 p.m. Monday, where a Ford Escape driving westbound on Ridge Road swerved and hit Chevrolet Impala going eastbound. The car going westbound then hit a tree and came to rest in front of a residence.
NEWFANE, NY
Man accused of DWI in go-kart with child in passenger seat

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Town of Chautauqua man has been accused of driving an unregistered go-kart while intoxicated. In addition to this, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said he had a child under the age of 15 with him in the passenger seat. Brian Little’s arrest...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY

