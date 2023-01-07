NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash on Ridge Road in Newfane on Monday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. They say they responded to a call just before 5:10 p.m. Monday, where a Ford Escape driving westbound on Ridge Road swerved and hit Chevrolet Impala going eastbound. The car going westbound then hit a tree and came to rest in front of a residence.

