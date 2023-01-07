ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Tustin police officers fatally shot a man armed with a knife

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 8:37 a.m., Tustin Police Department dispatch received a call for service about a suspicious subject in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue. The subject was reportedly holding a large knife, and had blood on his hands and clothing. Officers responded...
TUSTIN, CA
Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
CYPRESS, CA
La Palma police blotter, December 29, 2022 to January 5, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 29, 2022. Disturbance...
LA PALMA, CA
Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard

On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing

The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
City Honors Fallen Firefighter with Memorial, Park Bench Dedication

About a hundred people gathered at Vista Hermosa Sports Park on Friday evening, Jan. 6, to recognize the sacrifices and humanity of Jonathan Flagler, the San Clemente resident and firefighter who died in the line of duty a year ago. Flagler’s name was emblazoned across dozens of shirts and hoodies...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
City Names New Police Chief

After weeks of searching and consideration by the San Clemente City Council, the City of San Clemente announced Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, that Capt. James “Jay” Christian will be the new chief of Police Services. Christian replaces the outgoing Capt. Tony Benfield, who was promoted to commander of...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
The Santa Ana Public Library has extended their hours

The Santa Ana Public Library is expanding the Main Library’s hours beginning Jan. 9, 2023, creating a more consistent schedule and adding eight more hours of service per week. The Main Library’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located at 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Mostly sunny skies are forecast until the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Retired police chief elected as the new Chair of the OCTA

ORANGE – Yorba Linda Mayor Gene Hernandez was unanimously elected today as the new Chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, responsible for planning, funding, and delivering transportation improvement projects and public transit for all of Orange County. Chairman Hernandez served as the OCTA board’s Vice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Year of the Cat: Supervisor Andrew Do hosts annual OC Tet Festival

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do will host the Orange County Tet Festival at Mile Square Park on January 20 – 22nd to celebrate the Year of the Cat. “Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, is the most important celebration in the Vietnamese community,” explains Supervisor Andrew Do. “It is a time for families to gather and honor the sacrifices of our ancestors.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
VA Long Beach Healthcare System holds PACT Act Event

VA Long Beach Healthcare System is holding a PACT Act Event for Veterans and their survivors at the Santa Ana Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 1506 Brookhollow Dr # 100, Santa Ana, CA 92705 on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 from 8am-4pm. Veterans will have access to a Veterans Benefits Administration...
SANTA ANA, CA
Garden Grove native serves aboard USS Nimitz

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class John Nguyen, from Garden Grove, Calif., performs oil analysis aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Long Beach Classic set to return June 11, 2023

We’re excited to announce the return of the Long Beach Classic Half & 5k. This year we’ll be moving to the end of Spring for the best possible experience. Make sure to put June 11, 2023 on your calendar as you won’t want to miss this year’s event.
LONG BEACH, CA

