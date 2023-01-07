Read full article on original website
A man was arrested at the Buena Park Mall for allegedly molesting three children
On December 26, 2022, Buena Park Police Officers responded to the Walmart located at the Buena Park Mall, in response a report of someone molesting children. Adam Reeves, a 37-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors. The Buena Park Police Department has...
Tustin police officers fatally shot a man armed with a knife
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 8:37 a.m., Tustin Police Department dispatch received a call for service about a suspicious subject in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue. The subject was reportedly holding a large knife, and had blood on his hands and clothing. Officers responded...
Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
La Palma police blotter, December 29, 2022 to January 5, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 29, 2022. Disturbance...
Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard
On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
L.A. man involved in several violent O.C. robberies gets a 7-year prison sentence
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 44-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of attempted robbery in connection with a robbery spree that targeted convenience stores across Southern California in July. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was immediately sentenced...
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
City Honors Fallen Firefighter with Memorial, Park Bench Dedication
About a hundred people gathered at Vista Hermosa Sports Park on Friday evening, Jan. 6, to recognize the sacrifices and humanity of Jonathan Flagler, the San Clemente resident and firefighter who died in the line of duty a year ago. Flagler’s name was emblazoned across dozens of shirts and hoodies...
Andrew N. Hamilton sworn in as Orange County’s 12th Auditor-Controller
(SANTA ANA, CA) – Andrew N. Hamilton, CPA, was sworn in earlier this month as the 12th Orange County Auditor-Controller, officially taking office at noon January 2, 2023. Mr. Hamilton won the election for the office in June 2022. “I am pleased to begin my term as the independently...
City Names New Police Chief
After weeks of searching and consideration by the San Clemente City Council, the City of San Clemente announced Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, that Capt. James “Jay” Christian will be the new chief of Police Services. Christian replaces the outgoing Capt. Tony Benfield, who was promoted to commander of...
The Santa Ana Public Library has extended their hours
The Santa Ana Public Library is expanding the Main Library’s hours beginning Jan. 9, 2023, creating a more consistent schedule and adding eight more hours of service per week. The Main Library’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located at 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Mostly sunny skies are forecast until the...
Seal Beach alerts to Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for tonight and into tomorrow
National Weather Service has issued the following Hazardous Weather Condition Alerts:. Sandbag stations are located at Marina Park, Fire Station #44, and 200 completed sandbags were constructed by West County CERT and made available to the public in the 8th Street Beach Lot (800 Ocean Avenue) To receive real-time updates,...
Retired police chief elected as the new Chair of the OCTA
ORANGE – Yorba Linda Mayor Gene Hernandez was unanimously elected today as the new Chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, responsible for planning, funding, and delivering transportation improvement projects and public transit for all of Orange County. Chairman Hernandez served as the OCTA board’s Vice...
Huntington Beach native cuts stoppers from a highline aboard USS Nimitz deployed in Philippine Sea
U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Travis Zenk, from Huntington Beach, Calif., cuts stoppers from a highline in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered...
Year of the Cat: Supervisor Andrew Do hosts annual OC Tet Festival
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do will host the Orange County Tet Festival at Mile Square Park on January 20 – 22nd to celebrate the Year of the Cat. “Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, is the most important celebration in the Vietnamese community,” explains Supervisor Andrew Do. “It is a time for families to gather and honor the sacrifices of our ancestors.”
VA Long Beach Healthcare System holds PACT Act Event
VA Long Beach Healthcare System is holding a PACT Act Event for Veterans and their survivors at the Santa Ana Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 1506 Brookhollow Dr # 100, Santa Ana, CA 92705 on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 from 8am-4pm. Veterans will have access to a Veterans Benefits Administration...
Garden Grove native serves aboard USS Nimitz
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class John Nguyen, from Garden Grove, Calif., performs oil analysis aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Long Beach Classic set to return June 11, 2023
We’re excited to announce the return of the Long Beach Classic Half & 5k. This year we’ll be moving to the end of Spring for the best possible experience. Make sure to put June 11, 2023 on your calendar as you won’t want to miss this year’s event.
OCHS to hear about the history of Mission Viejo on Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the Orange County Historical Society January meeting, former Mission Viejo Mayor and Mission Viejo Heritage Committee member Robert Breton will share the history of the master-planned community he calls home. Brenton will focus on the early rancho days, the formation of the Mission Viejo Company, its purchase of the...
