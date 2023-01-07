Pawsitive Life Rescue of New Mexico is holding its first adoption event of 2023 Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense Rio Rancho. Dozens of dogs and cats in all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds will be available to bring home. You can save time by filling out an adoption application online before Saturday.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 23 HOURS AGO