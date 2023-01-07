Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Birds Visit Pond On Barranca Mesa
Daily Postcard: A small Junco waits its turn as a Robin sips water from the pond of a residence recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire visits a local pond recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire sips water from a...
losalamosreporter.com
The Beauty And Artistry Of Santo Niño Chapel In Chimayo
The beauty and artistry of Santo Niño Chapel in Chimayo. Photo by Terrance Haanen. See more of his photos at http://terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook @thbehindthelens.
ladailypost.com
Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route Begins Winter Service
The RTD Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route will begin operating on a modified Winter Service schedule Tuesday, Jan. 17. Due to a shortage of bus transit operators, the service has been operating on its non-winter schedule and will do so through Monday, Jan. 16. The modified winter schedule will...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Historic Sites Brings On New Interpretive Ranger Joseph Tackes At Los Luceros
ALCALDE — New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) announces that Joseph Tackes has joined Los Luceros Historic Site (LLHS) as its new interpretive ranger. Tackes started in the role Nov. 26, 2022. “I am so thrilled to have Joseph as part of our team at Los Luceros Historic Site,” LLHS...
ladailypost.com
Enriquez: Behind The Scenes With Los Alamos Light Opera
Cast of ‘Matilda the Musical’ rehearsing for the big show. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Imagine post World War 2 Los Alamos, a “town” where many residents had grown up in cities where opera, concerts, plays and music lessons were taken for granted. Theater lovers got together, and by...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ladailypost.com
LAPD Investigates Crash At Grand Canyon & Pajarito Road
LAPD is investigating this crash that occurred this morning at the intersection of Grand Canyon and Pajarito Road on N.M. 4 in White Rock. LAFD transported one person from the scene with minor injuries to LAMC. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash...
ladailypost.com
Tickets On Sale Now For PEEC’s Backcountry Film Festival Sponsored By Century Bank
PEEC and SALA will host Backcountry Film Festival Jan. 26. Courtesy/PEEC. PEEC and SALA Event Center host the Backcountry Film Festival, sponsored by Century Bank 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The community is invited to watch the films live for the first time in 3 years. Beer and wine will...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
It's expected to come down Sunday night, give or take 17 hours, according to the Defense Department.
ladailypost.com
Family Favorite ‘Frozen’ Screening In Planetarium Saturday
PEEC is screening the Disney princess adventure movie, Frozen, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna’s sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased here.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Lawmakers Gather With Community At Fuller Lodge To Discuss 2023 Legislative Session
Audience members listen to lawmakers at the Legislative Preview Jan. 5 at Fuller Lodge. The event was hosted by the Los Alamos Chapter of The American Association of University Women and League of Women Voters. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos Chapter of...
KRQE News 13
Survey lists best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions; where two New Mexico cities rank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part for many is keeping them. According to a new WalletHub study, your location may be setting you up for failure. The survey reports, 4 in 10 people believe that it will be even...
ladailypost.com
In Its First Year Of Grantmaking The Encantado Foundation Awards More Than $440,000 To STEM Efforts
SANTA FE – In its first year of grantmaking, The Encantado Foundation announced Monday that it awarded more than $440,000 to New Mexico nonprofit organizations through its 2022 Community Based Grant and Impact Grant Programs. The recipients of these grants, which were selected from among applications received between April...
rrobserver.com
Pet adoption event set for Saturday at Petsense Rio Rancho
Pawsitive Life Rescue of New Mexico is holding its first adoption event of 2023 Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense Rio Rancho. Dozens of dogs and cats in all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds will be available to bring home. You can save time by filling out an adoption application online before Saturday.
rrobserver.com
Warm with calm winds, chances of snow Wednesday
Today will be warmer and sunnier but breezes will cool the temperature down a little bit. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Dry weather with above average temperatures is in store for Monday and Tuesday, but a winter storm will bring mountain snow and low elevation rain to northern New Mexico on Tuesday night and Wednesday.”
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center shows Native children’s aspirations, heroes through art
The event got its start in 1979.
ladailypost.com
IAIA: Master Of Fine Arts In Creative Writing–Evening Reading Series Runs Jan. 9 Through Jan. 13
Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) announces its Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing (MFACW) program – Evening Reading Series featuring mentors and Lannan Visiting Writers beginning this evening Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13. Each evening will engage its audience with poetry, memoir or fiction from some...
Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
bernco.gov
BernCo Commission Appoints Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela to Fill New Mexico House District 16 Seat
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners has chosen Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela to fulfill the current term in the New Mexico House of Representatives District 16. That term will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. Six individuals submitted applications to the commissioners for consideration. Gurrola Valenzuela is...
