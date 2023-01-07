ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Birds Visit Pond On Barranca Mesa

Daily Postcard: A small Junco waits its turn as a Robin sips water from the pond of a residence recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire visits a local pond recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire sips water from a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route Begins Winter Service

The RTD Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route will begin operating on a modified Winter Service schedule Tuesday, Jan. 17. Due to a shortage of bus transit operators, the service has been operating on its non-winter schedule and will do so through Monday, Jan. 16. The modified winter schedule will...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Enriquez: Behind The Scenes With Los Alamos Light Opera

Cast of ‘Matilda the Musical’ rehearsing for the big show. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Imagine post World War 2 Los Alamos, a “town” where many residents had grown up in cities where opera, concerts, plays and music lessons were taken for granted. Theater lovers got together, and by...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LAPD Investigates Crash At Grand Canyon & Pajarito Road

LAPD is investigating this crash that occurred this morning at the intersection of Grand Canyon and Pajarito Road on N.M. 4 in White Rock. LAFD transported one person from the scene with minor injuries to LAMC. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash...
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Family Favorite ‘Frozen’ Screening In Planetarium Saturday

PEEC is screening the Disney princess adventure movie, Frozen, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna’s sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased here.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Pet adoption event set for Saturday at Petsense Rio Rancho

Pawsitive Life Rescue of New Mexico is holding its first adoption event of 2023 Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense Rio Rancho. Dozens of dogs and cats in all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds will be available to bring home. You can save time by filling out an adoption application online before Saturday.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Warm with calm winds, chances of snow Wednesday

Today will be warmer and sunnier but breezes will cool the temperature down a little bit. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Dry weather with above average temperatures is in store for Monday and Tuesday, but a winter storm will bring mountain snow and low elevation rain to northern New Mexico on Tuesday night and Wednesday.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
SANTA FE, NM

