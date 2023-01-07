The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. The California State Bar: Assessment of Proposed Disciplinary Case Processing Standards. The State Bar functions as the administrative arm of the California Supreme Court for the purpose of admitting individuals to practice law in California and regulating the professional conduct of attorneys by adopting and enforcing rules of professional conduct. Complaints that such rules have been violated are processed through the State Bar’s own disciplinary system.

