Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
LAO report: The California State Bar: Assessment of proposed disciplinary case processing standards
The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. The California State Bar: Assessment of Proposed Disciplinary Case Processing Standards. The State Bar functions as the administrative arm of the California Supreme Court for the purpose of admitting individuals to practice law in California and regulating the professional conduct of attorneys by adopting and enforcing rules of professional conduct. Complaints that such rules have been violated are processed through the State Bar’s own disciplinary system.
Coast Guard, partners respond to reports of oil sheen off California
US Coast Guard pollution responders are coordinating with partners in response to an oil sheen reported off Summerland Beach, Friday. The estimated 1 and a half to 2-mile-long sheen is reported to be 5 nautical-miles off Santa Barbara. The sheen’s cause is unknown at this time. At 2:34 p.m.,...
L.A. man involved in several violent O.C. robberies gets a 7-year prison sentence
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 44-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of attempted robbery in connection with a robbery spree that targeted convenience stores across Southern California in July. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was immediately sentenced...
