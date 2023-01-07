Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
L.A. man involved in several violent O.C. robberies gets a 7-year prison sentence
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 44-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of attempted robbery in connection with a robbery spree that targeted convenience stores across Southern California in July. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was immediately sentenced...
localocnews.com
Andrew N. Hamilton sworn in as Orange County’s 12th Auditor-Controller
(SANTA ANA, CA) – Andrew N. Hamilton, CPA, was sworn in earlier this month as the 12th Orange County Auditor-Controller, officially taking office at noon January 2, 2023. Mr. Hamilton won the election for the office in June 2022. “I am pleased to begin my term as the independently...
localocnews.com
Street racer convicted for a fatal hit and run in Irvine
Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, was convicted this week for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine. A mistrial was declared as the jurors deadlocked 9-3 on more serious charges that included second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Attorneys will return to court on Jan. 20 to consider how to proceed with the other charges.
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
localocnews.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest two men for homicide in Stanton
TOn Saturday, January 7, 2023, at around 12:45 a.m., deputies were called to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue in the city of Stanton regarding an assault. Deputies arrived and discovered the victim, a man in his 40s, who appeared to have multiple stab wounds. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital; however, the victim was later pronounced deceased.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard
On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
localocnews.com
City of Hope Orange County Announces Physicians of Excellence
For the fourth consecutive year, City of Hope Orange County’s physician-scientists have been recognized as Physicians of Excellence by Orange County Medical Association (OCMA). Eight physicians – including three at City of Hope Newport Beach facilities – earned the 2023 distinction, announced a few months after City of Hope...
localocnews.com
City Names New Police Chief
After weeks of searching and consideration by the San Clemente City Council, the City of San Clemente announced Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, that Capt. James “Jay” Christian will be the new chief of Police Services. Christian replaces the outgoing Capt. Tony Benfield, who was promoted to commander of...
localocnews.com
Retired police chief elected as the new Chair of the OCTA
ORANGE – Yorba Linda Mayor Gene Hernandez was unanimously elected today as the new Chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, responsible for planning, funding, and delivering transportation improvement projects and public transit for all of Orange County. Chairman Hernandez served as the OCTA board’s Vice...
localocnews.com
Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
localocnews.com
Illumination Foundation named 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant recipient
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A ® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Illumination Foundation’s efforts in providing housing and healthcare services to those experiencing homelessness in the community.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: New Projects for 2023
Happy New Year! I hope you all had a fun, restful and refreshing holiday season. City staff and I are already off and running, with a number of exciting projects lined up for 2023 that will help enhance the quality of life in Newport Beach, improve the environment and expand services provided by the City. Here are a few of note:
localocnews.com
The Santa Ana Public Library has extended their hours
The Santa Ana Public Library is expanding the Main Library’s hours beginning Jan. 9, 2023, creating a more consistent schedule and adding eight more hours of service per week. The Main Library’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located at 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana.
localocnews.com
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort contributes $33,000 to local charities
In the spirit of giving, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort celebrated the close of 2022 by contributing $33,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations in Orange County. “It’s an incredible feeling to be able to partner with so many meaningful and diverse local causes that are making a difference in our community and beyond,” said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.
localocnews.com
A pedestrian in Costa Mesa was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle
A pedestrian was seriously injured on Monday night, in Costa Mesa, after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. The crash happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street, at about 6 p.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were struck by the vehicle.
localocnews.com
VA Long Beach Healthcare System holds PACT Act Event
VA Long Beach Healthcare System is holding a PACT Act Event for Veterans and their survivors at the Santa Ana Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 1506 Brookhollow Dr # 100, Santa Ana, CA 92705 on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 from 8am-4pm. Veterans will have access to a Veterans Benefits Administration...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Mostly sunny skies are forecast until the...
localocnews.com
City Honors Fallen Firefighter with Memorial, Park Bench Dedication
About a hundred people gathered at Vista Hermosa Sports Park on Friday evening, Jan. 6, to recognize the sacrifices and humanity of Jonathan Flagler, the San Clemente resident and firefighter who died in the line of duty a year ago. Flagler’s name was emblazoned across dozens of shirts and hoodies...
localocnews.com
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
localocnews.com
Locally Owned Project Ribbon Looks to Provide Support in Challenging Times
To help people recognize the important moments in life and the love and support that surround them, two local women conceptualized a way to make those celebrations tangible. San Clemente resident Karla Marolf, along with Susie Kimball, her close friend of about 10 years, launched Project Ribbon in 2020, making countdown displays to motivate and inspire. The displays include numerous gift bags, each with a small card inside describing an actual gift to coincide with a step in the countdown.
Comments / 0