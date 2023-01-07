Read full article on original website
3 Thieves Leave TJ Maxx in Katy, TX With Cart Full of Clothes
The fact that some people think that it’s okay to steal Is mind boggling to me. When I see videos being shared on social media like the one you can see below of the three young ladies stealing from TJ Maxx in Katy, Texas I am shocked. More than...
Best Western Premier Houston Katy Hotel Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 92-key Best Western Premier Houston Katy, located at 1549 Westborough Drive, Katy, Texas 77449. The property, built in 2016, was purchased by Mehr Consultancy, based in Bakersfield, California, from West Houston Lodging Group LLC, based in Houston, Texas. Sanjay Desai of...
AvantGarden | Wedding Venues in Houston, Texas
Located in a historic turn-of-the-century Kraft house in the Houston and Montrose District neighborhoods, AvantGarden is a social courtyard, lounge, and garden that hosts dance, music, and other events, along with classic cuisine and drinks in a laid-back, laid-back atmosphere. One of the last remaining Westheimer structures in downtown/lower Houston, the venue was once the private home of Howard Hughes before transitioning into various guises from a bar, live arts and music venue to an entertainment venue. Support for the creative community. The building was restored to its former glory in 2007 and opened as the AvantGarden, which today offers a host of evening events, excellent cuisine and drinks, and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. The venue can also be hired for special occasions and functions, such as weddings, receptions.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown
HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
Eggs are expensive right now. Here's how to save when shopping.
The price of eggs rose more than 49 percent from November 2021 to November 2022.
The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy
ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
Fall in love with this rom-com worthy Woodland Heights mansion
The Houston home was built as the personal residence of the original Woodland Heights developer.
10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 9, 2023 include Cirque Italia Water Circus, Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour, Affordable YMCA membership and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 9, 2023, include Cirque Italia Presents Water Circus, Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour, The Market at Sawyer Yards, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
Indian grocery store, restaurant to be first tenant in Murphy Village Shopping Center
Murphy Village Shopping Center in Missouri City will have 14 units upon completion. (Rendering courtesy Land & Luxe Realty) A new Indian grocery store with a restaurant and bakery inside is the first tenant confirmed for the upcoming Murphy Village Shopping Center, located at 2040 FM 1092 and 2144 FM 1092, Missouri City.
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
Ken Hoffman completely changes course on cruises after a trip on Royal Caribbean's new Galveston mega ship
I’m taking a vacation from my usual vacation plans this year. Instead of battling for breathing room at TSA security, waiting for my plane to depart while enjoying a cold, double-priced chicken sandwich and fries, taking forever to reach my seat because someone brought Celine Dion’s wardrobe trunk onboard and it won’t fit in the overhead compartment, sitting for nine hours next to someone who snores like a circus elephant and hogs the armrest, then landing 15 minutes ahead of schedule but there’s a plane at our gate so we’ll have to sit on the runway for30 minutes, then calling...
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?
HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’
Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
