Located in a historic turn-of-the-century Kraft house in the Houston and Montrose District neighborhoods, AvantGarden is a social courtyard, lounge, and garden that hosts dance, music, and other events, along with classic cuisine and drinks in a laid-back, laid-back atmosphere. One of the last remaining Westheimer structures in downtown/lower Houston, the venue was once the private home of Howard Hughes before transitioning into various guises from a bar, live arts and music venue to an entertainment venue. Support for the creative community. The building was restored to its former glory in 2007 and opened as the AvantGarden, which today offers a host of evening events, excellent cuisine and drinks, and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. The venue can also be hired for special occasions and functions, such as weddings, receptions.

