Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Meet Miami’s new inn-sanely sexy hotel-branded condos
While hotel-branded condo projects, some of which lack a hospitality component altogether, are nothing new in label-crazed Miami (see: the uber-luxe lakeside Ritz-Carlton Residences on Miami Beach or the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which broke ground downtown in October). But now, a new crop of such towers have seasoned hotel-heads checking...
Sushi By Scratch Opens In Miami
Michelin-Starred Sushi Concept Moves Into Permanent New Space
tourcounsel.com
Lincoln Road Mall | Miami Beach, Florida
Although it is not a mall as such, Lincoln Road Mall is a great place to go shopping in Miami, very close to the beach. It is a beautiful street completely pedestrian where you can find several international brands. These include renowned fashion brands such as AllSaints, John Varvatos, H&M, Scotch & Soda and Anthropologie. There are also department stores like Macy's and discount stores like Marshalls and Ross for real bargains on clothing.
communitynewspapers.com
Big Mama’s Calamondin Vinaigrette Dressing is flying off the shelves
Move over, Newman’s Own…there’s a new dressing in town. In just one year, Big Mama’s Backyard Garden’s Calamondin Vinaigrette Dressing has become the rage in South Florida. Since launching sales last year, Big Mama’s has sold 1,700 hand-crafted bottles of dressing. The evolution of the Big Mama’s culinary invention is an interesting story.
Miami New Times
Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
Catching the Ocean View: The Nautical Flea Market is a chance to buy, sell, and mingle
Sponsored by Outboard Specialties and presented by the cities of Pompano Beach and Lighthouse Point, the 33rd Annual Nautical Flea Market is full steam ahead – Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pompano Community Park, 820 NE 18 Ave.
Former Sears site at Town Center mall could be transformed into an open-air shopping plaza
It’s been five years since Sears closed its doors at Town Center mall in Boca Raton, but the enormously valuable property could soon get a major makeover. That is, if some issues can be resolved, including over the proposed redesign. An on-going legal battle with mall’s property owner, Simon Property Group, has further complicated matters. Seritage SRC Finance, which owns the former Sears ...
Displaced residents of 'unsafe' NW Miami building will likely get to go home
MIAMI - Hope emerges from Monday night's association meeting as residents of 5050 Northwest in Miami learn from city officials and board members that they most likely can come home by next month.It's welcomed news after being displaced 18 months ago."This is good news because you know our situation," said resident Jose Pico. August 2021, City of Miami building inspectors deemed 5050 Northwest 7th Street condos unsafe.Pico says the time away has taken a toll."It's a very big problem, financial and emotional, for us," Pico explained. Financial burdens from some residents include additional rent to paying roughly $5000 so far in special...
Miami New Times
For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule
For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
communitynewspapers.com
Homestead’s ‘Movies in the Park’ series to present A Goofy Movie
The ’90s are back and so is the City of Homestead Park and Recreation Department’s “Movies in the Park” event series. The festivities continue with Disney’s A Goofy Movie and will carry on with a different ’90s classic each month and feature a different City of Homestead Park. The next event will take place on Friday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m., at Harris Field, located at 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead, FL 33035.
WSVN-TV
Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
calleochonews.com
The new Vice President of Miami-Dade Anthony Rodriguez; who he is and what he will prioritize
Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
WSVN-TV
‘We’re building a neighborhood’: Rita Case leads Habitat’s Women Build in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of strong South Florida women came together in Pompano Beach to build homes for some well-deserving families, thanks in part to Habitat for Humanity. Participants got up bright and early on Saturday to help make a difference in the community. Go, girl power!...
