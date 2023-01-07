Mountaineers Climb Past Cardinals Shorthanded

Rainier guard Angelica Askey drives for a floater in the lane against Adna Dec. 7.

At Winlock

MOUNTAINEERS 54, CARDINALS 25

Rainier 17 12 16 9 — 54

Winlock 5 6 8 6 — 25

Rainier: Bravo 2, Swenson 12, Askey 12, Mathson 2, Plowman 4, Blackburn 10, Murphy 8, Hanson 4

Winlock: Kelly 7, Gil 5, Garcia 9, Peppers 4

Playing without two key pieces, the Rainier girls basketball team upended Winlock on the road Friday night, 54-25, in a Central 2B league matchup.

The Mountaineers got a well-rounded scoring night out of their squad, with Brooklynn Swenson and Angelica Askey scoring 12 points a piece to lead the way, and Janess Blackburn also scoring 10.

“We stepped up and really had a well-balanced attack and played some great team basketball,” Rainier coach Brandon Eygabroad said. “Proud of how they played, the girls brought great energy and intensity tonight.”

On the other end, the Cardinals had a hard time scoring throughout the night, being held in single digits in each quarter. Though, Adriana Garcia hit three shots from distance in the second half, and Kindyl Kelly had seven for the Cards.

“The goal for tonight was to play with a lot of intensity and I think we met that goal,” Cardinals coach Dracy McCoy said. “I am proud of the attitude and effort of all our players, against a strong and athletic Rainier team. We struggled offensively to get the ball in the hoop, but our defense was strong with 12 team steals.”

The Mountaineers play against Eatonville at home Saturday while the Cardinals take on Adna on Wednesday.